Wyandotte County jury finds man guilty in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting: Prosecutors

A Wyandotte County jury convicted a man of murder in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting that left a woman dead in July 2021.

Verlee McCullough III, 41, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder on Friday, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office. He stood trial for the killing of Ashley Jones, 37.

Kansas City, Kansas, police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street on the morning of July 8, 2021. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Under Kansas law, McCullough faces a life prison sentence. A sentencing hearing had yet to be scheduled Friday.

In a statement, District Attorney Mark Dupree said, “The community is one step closer to achieving justice in this matter.”