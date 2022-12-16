Wyandotte County commissioners strip mayor of power to remove meeting agenda items

Wyandotte County Mayor Tyrone Garner will no longer be able to unilaterally stop an issue from landing on the agenda of the Unified Government’s full commission meetings, after a Thursday night vote by commissioners.

The move stripped the mayor of autonomy over the meeting agenda, a power that had been a long-held tradition for the local government.

The decision came toward the end of Thursday’s full commission meeting, where commissioners voted 9-1 to change the government’s rules and procedures so that the mayor cannot add or remove proposals from the agenda without seeking further approval.

Now, he will have to consult with the chair of the respective standing committee, which votes on what issues brought by constituents are referred to the broader commission, so that they can be debated and voted into policy.

Over the course of his first term, Garner has used his power to change meeting agendas that included items related to COVID-19 work from home policy and a proposal to develop apartments at the now-closed Jack Reardon Convention Center.

The move Thursday, and the debate that followed, was the latest example of growing tensions between Garner and the commissioners.

“What you’re seeing tonight is a roll back of mayoral power,” Garner said as the commission prepared to vote on the ordinance.

“A few people have run this town into the dirt. This right here is some political backstabbing.”

Garner said he was unaware of the measure prior to the meeting and referred to its introduction as an “unacceptable, unknown, backdoor and shady way to do business.

“Before the holidays, for you to do what you’re doing, is shameful.”

He urged community members to use their vote to hold their elected representatives to account if they did not like what they were seeing.

Ahead of the vote, Commissioner Christian Ramirez said that upon meeting Garner for the first time, the pair cordially discussed ways to give the commissioners more control over the agenda.

At the time, Garner was open to the commission having more say over the agenda, as part of an effort to help community leaders elevate the issues concerning constituents, according to Ramirez.

“I have no ill will with this. This is something that should have been put in place awhile ago,” Ramirez said. “This is checks and balances.”