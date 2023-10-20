WXV: Wales captain Hannah Jones honoured to win 50 caps

Hannah Jones, Alisha Butchers and Carys Phillips celebrate their 2016 Women's Six Nations victory over France at the Gnoll

WXV1: Canada v Wales Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 04:00 BST

Wales captain Hannah Jones says she is honoured to become her country's latest half-centurion.

Jones will lead her side out for her 50th cap in Wellington on Saturday as Wales kick off their WXV campaign.

They take on Canada before games against hosts New Zealand in Dunedin and Australia in Auckland.

"It's an honourable moment, but really it's a thank you to my family and friends that have supported me on the journey and the coaches," Jones said.

Jones first arrived on the international scene as a fresh-faced 15-year-old and made her full Test debut at 16 in the 39-3 win against Scotland in 2015.

Her current team mates Carys Phillips, Sioned Harries, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins and Keira Bevan were also in the squad that day.

"We were reflecting in the changing rooms the other day on how far we've come on and off the field," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a credit to Ioan [Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham] and a credit to the girls who've kept with the programme. I'm really thankful of where we're going and where we're at.

"Who'd have thought a 15-year-old coming into the squad to now being captain? It's crazy, but I'm very proud."

Hannah Jones played outside-half for Ospreys under 15s in 2009 before moving to centre

Jones was one of the first players to be awarded a professional contract from the Welsh Rugby Union at the start of 2022. She is now one of 32 Wales players on full-time deals.

Looking back at her career, Jones, still only 26, says her highlight was "definitely beating France at the Gnoll" in the 2016 Women's Six Nations.

She will be hoping for another big scalp at Sky Stadium on Saturday when Wales take on one of the big hitters in women's rugby in the top tier of the new global tournament.

While Jones is a fierce competitor on the pitch, she admits she is not the most vocal of captains.

She has sought leadership advice from a former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain.

"I picked up a conversation with Sam [Warburton] just on how you think as a captain, how you lead by example," she said.

"I was just nice hearing from him on how he used to captain and how he felt throughout his days."

Jones also shares a close relationship with the current Wales captain Jac Morgan. They are both former Ysgol Brynaman pupils, along with head coach Cunningham.

"We share messages back and forth, it's basically 'good luck, good luck', but he's really supportive and I'm glad he's done well this year," she said.