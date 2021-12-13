WWP Beauty Opens Two New Design Innovation Hub Locations in Paris & Shanghai.

Following the launch of the Los Angeles Design Innovation Hub in early 2021, the company expands its global innovation footprint to Paris and Shanghai. This strategic initiative strengthens WWP Beauty’s position as a leading provider of innovative, future-focused solutions to the global beauty industry.

Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WWP Beauty, a world-class full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, is announcing the Grand Opening of their two newest Design Innovation Hub locations in Paris, France and Shanghai, China.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Paris and Shanghai Design Innovation Hubs, that are aligned with our company’s global expansion strategy and ongoing commitment to provide our customers with local service and the latest technologies in packaging, formula and accessories design and innovation. Our core values of sustainability, social responsibility, inclusivity, and diversity, are weaved into all of our company initiatives globally, including at these new locations,” said Josh Kirschbaum, WWP Beauty, CEO.

WWP Beauty Design Innovation Hub Shanghai

“Our WWP Beauty Design Innovation Hub Shanghai office is a modern space, housed in a recycled ocean container located in a future-focused and highly creative area within Shanghai’s Baoshan District. We chose this location because it is an excellent representation of the company’s mission of building a more clean, inclusive, and sustainable future, and we hope that it inspires our designers and our customers,” said William Jiang, WWP Beauty, APAC Managing Director.

WWP Beauty Design Innovation Hub Paris

“Our seasoned team is so excited to have a creative and inspiring space where we can closely collaborate with our EMEA customers to create solutions for packaging, formulation, and accessories that will become the industry’s next iconic beauty products,” said Benjamin Dop, WWP Beauty, EMEA Managing Director.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging, and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA, and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.

