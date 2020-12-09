WWIN, Offprice Show to Join MAGIC in Florida in February

WWIN and the Offprice Show are trading in the desert for the beach next year when they join MAGIC at its pop-up market in Orlando, Fla., this coming February.

Womenswear in Nevada, or WWIN, and Offprice have traditionally shown in Las Vegas alongside the MAGIC Marketplace in February. But when Informa Markets Fashion, which owns MAGIC, revealed it would be shifting to Orlando for the show as a result of the continuing pandemic, the other two shows decided to make the jump as well. MAGIC Pop-up Orlando will include men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and footwear, while WWIN will focus on women’s fashion and accessories and Offprice will continue to specialize in discounted apparel, accessories and footwear in a variety of categories.

Informa said this combined effort with WWIN’s Clarion Events and Offprice’s Tarsus Group is intended to “answer to the industry’s call for a much-needed comprehensive physical buying event in the first half of 2021.” The plan is to return to in-person shows — including MAGIC in Las Vegas — in the second half of the year.

The Orlando dates will be Feb. 9 to 11 and the shows will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. All three events will follow all health protocols including no-contact registration, early opening hours for at-risk visitors, appointment-driven networking and large layouts.

“Connecting face-to-face and tactile experiences are key components to how the fashion industry does business — it’s more important than ever for key event players to unite and work together to deliver on the needs of our brands and buyers in the safest, most thoughtful, and effective manner,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “At the same time, we realize that this is potentially the first time that our brands and buyers are coming together again and as such, safety and comfort are driving our strategic approach in event planning and execution. We are focused on collectively agreed-upon measures that can be implemented across all of our shows, while also continually monitoring local and government recommendations.”

Other safety precautions will include temperature screenings at entry, mask and physical distancing requirements as directed by local and national governments on the show floor and in public spaces, and continuous sanitization and deep-cleaning measures.

The Orange County Convention Center is only 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport and offers a centralized layout with several hotels, restaurants and retail stores within walking distance, limiting the requirements for shuttles, taxis and other transportation. The facility has two buildings connected by five pedestrian walkways — the February events will take place in the West Concourse.

“The health and safety of all those who participate is our utmost priority and the Orange County Convention Center provides the perfect venue to gather the market together, with a campus-like property and space to accommodate proper social distancing,” said Desiree Hanson, executive vice president of Clarion Events, WWIN Shows. “It’s also in close outdoor walking proximity to hotels and restaurants, therefore limiting the need for shuttles — among other additional benefits.”

“The importance of live trade shows and face-to-face meetings has never been greater than now,” added Tricia Barglof, executive director of the Offprice Show. “They are vital for fostering business, progressing industry, and bolstering economic growth. For this reason we are very much looking forward to this first-time collaboration and bringing the entire fashion community together over the same time period. By joining forces on the same campus, we, as a fashion community, are stronger together. United by the common aim of reinvigorating the retail industry, Offprice, MAGIC Pop-up Orlando, and WWIN Orlando Showcase will be able to greatly accelerate its recovery post-COVID-19. Therefore, I’d urge everyone to get involved — exhibitors, retailers and venue partners.”

