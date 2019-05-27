WWII veteran's harmonica version of the national anthem for USWNT deserves to be on Memorial Day playlists

WWII veteran "Harmonica Pete" DuPré performed the national anthem for the USWNT match against Mexico. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The United States women’s national team celebrated the holiday weekend with a quality 3-0 performance against Mexico on Sunday in a send-off for the World Cup in France.

Before the match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, World War II Army veteran Pete DuPré honored fellow veterans around the country with a stirring rendition of the national anthem that is still ringing around the internet 24 hours later.

The 96-year-old “Harmonica Pete” performance should be blaring through your Bluetooth speakers at the Memorial Day barbecue for years to come.

we love Pete so much. pic.twitter.com/Lxd3Xqo9eu — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) May 26, 2019

According to NJ.com, DuPré was a medic in the 114th General Hospital Unit in Kidderminster, England. His parents died when he was young and at the age of 17 he was left to care for a five-person family. He enlisted and served three years overseas treating wounded servicemen around Europe. His parents served on the Western Front in World War I, per the USWNT.

The USWNT visited Normandy in January while on a trip to France and got their first glimpse of what they heard Saturday in front of a packed stadium. They met with DuPré and three other WWII veterans at Omaha Beach, the site of D-Day.

Carli Lloyd said:

“It was the most humbling thing I think I’ve ever been a part of and heard. They’ve literally saved the world and to hear their stories, what they went through and how they’re now sharing those stories after so many years. I don’t think any of us get the real feel of what they went through but it’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

The 75th anniversary of D-Day is June 6. The USWNT will play Thailand in the Women’s World Cup on June 11.

