WWE's Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

Jason Duaine Hahn
·2 min read
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Michael N. Todaro/Getty

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon reportedly paid $12 million to hide allegations of "sexual misconduct and infidelity" over the last 16 years, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Friday.

McMahon, 76, allegedly made the payments to four women who were formerly affiliated with the company, WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the agreements.

According to the outlet, a former WWE wrestler claimed McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex, and declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she refused further sexual encounters. WSJ said the unidentified wrestler and her attorney negotiated a $7.5 million payment for her silence in 2018.

In a separate deal, a WWE contractor claimed McMahon sent her unsolicited nude photographs and allegedly sexually harassed her while on the job. McMahon reportedly paid her nearly $1 million in 2008.

McMahon allegedly made another $1 million payment in 2006 to a former WWE manager who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with him.

Representatives for McMahon and WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday.

The allegations come three weeks after McMahon voluntarily stepped down from his position as WWE's Chairman and CEO.

The announcement came amid an investigation by the company following a WSJ report that McMahon had paid a former employee $3 million to hide their affair. A spokesperson for the company told WSJ that the relationship between McMahon and the now-former employee was consensual.

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation," McMahon said in a statement at the time. "I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vince McMahon

The company said McMahon would "retain his role and responsibilities" related to "creative content" despite stepping away from his position.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, is now interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. The pair attended UFC 276 on Saturday.

"I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our company," Stephanie said in the statement published by the company last month. "It is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace."

She continued: "I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

