WWE's Triple H Un-Retires World Heavyweight Championship, Unveils New Look on Monday Night Raw

WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship!

Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.)

Addressing Roman Reigns’ current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, which is nearing 1,000 days, Levesque noted that Reigns has limited the frequency in which the title can be defended.

“And while that is great for Roman Reigns, it is not great for WWE,” Levesque said. “WWE deserves more. You need more than that. That is why a few weeks ago, when I talked about the WWE Draft, I said that the draft would change WWE at its very core. Because when Roman Reigns gets drafted to whatever brand he gets drafted to, he will take the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with him, and he will stay there. The other brand will determine a new champion.”

The Chief Content Officer also unveiled the title’s new look (which you can check out above) and revealed that a new champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions pay-per-view, set to take place on Saturday, May 27.

“This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire,” he added. “This will be a champion that will defend this championship anyplace, anytime, all over the world. This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgement. This champion will earn your acknowledgement, and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion.”

What do you think of WWE bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship? Do you like the new look? Sound off below!

