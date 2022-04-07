WWE's Tammy Sytch Under Investigation After Being Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Hall of Fame inductee Sunny Sytch

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch could face criminal charges as police investigate a fatal Florida car crash she was involved in.

On March 25 shortly before 8:30 p.m., Sytch, 49, was driving south on United States Highway 1 when she ran into a vehicle that was sitting at a traffic light, per a news release from the Ormond Beach Police Department. The car that Sytch struck then hit the car in front of it, which was also stopped at the light.

Sytch was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center before being released "after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," the release said.

The driver of the second car, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores, was pronounced dead at the same hospital. The driver and passengers of the third car involved were also injured but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the department's traffic division is "actively investigating the crash," adding that "the investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results."

The release noted that the OBPD asked for "an expedited timeframe on the processing" of Lytch's blood samples.

"Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event," says Ormond Beach Police Chief, Jesse Godfrey. "Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don't hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone's life."

The Ormond Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2019, Sytch was charged with her sixth DUI after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She allegedly drove down the wrong way of a one-way street with a suspended license.

The arrest came just four months after she was released from an eight-month stint in prison.

Sytch, who went by Sunny during her wrestling career, rose to fame as what many consider to be the very first WWE "Diva."

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, after leaving the company in the late '90s.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.