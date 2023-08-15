WWE's Seth Rollins on outfit choice that made wife Becky Lynch "jealous"

WWE

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has become one of WWE's most outlandish dressers in recent years.

Whether it's his over the top suits or those Big Red Boots, Rollins gets people talking with his wardrobe every week.

The World Heavyweight Champion recently sat down with GQ to talk about his style evolution and revealed the one outfit he wore that made his wife Becky Lynch jealous.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

Related: WWE's Nikki Bella shares Love Island obsession and why she prefers UK version

When asked about Becky's reaction to his outfits, Rollins said: "Well, I won't lie, she's a little jealous. When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too.

"But now that she's back to being The Man, she's a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life. She's got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person.

"I had a sequined tracksuit the other week on Raw, and she was so upset," he added. "She said she'd been trying to hound one down for months and couldn't load it up, and then it showed up in my care package from Troi [Anthoni, Rollins' stylist].

Ronald Martinez - Getty Images

Related: John Cena reveals how much he made from first WWE contract

"So, she gets jealous, man. We got a good competition going on to see who can out-crazy the other."

Back in May Rollins was spotted on the set of upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: New World Order in Atlanta, Georgia.

While Rollins is yet to confirm his role in the movie, he did tell Mail Online: "I am sworn to a certain level of secrecy, so I can't divulge too much information on that. What I will say is that it is cool, it's cool to get opportunities to do something outside of your comfort zone."

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

You Might Also Like