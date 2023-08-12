WWE's Nikki Bella shares Love Island obsession and why she prefers UK version

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia has revealed she's a huge fan of Love Island — and yes she means the UK version.

Speaking with sister Brie on their podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki shared that she's 'obsessed' with the UK series and much prefers it to the US version.

"I'm obsessed with Love Island UK," Nikki said. "Every time when I think, 'No, I'm not going to spend every night for the next six weeks with this,' and then I do.

"I stalk them on Instagram. I like to see them all out of the villa now entering this whole new world of fame and being loved."

Giving her thoughts on the most recent series, Nikki said: "I actually really liked the season, at first I was unsure, I didn't know how I felt.

"If anything this season kept me because towards the end, not that it gets boring, but it can a little bit when everyone's all loved up. There's no more drama, no more Bombshells coming in. You're just kind of like, 'okay'.

"They were so exciting, all the way till the end. I loved this season and I got attached to a lot of the people."

But Nikki admitted that the US version hasn't got her hooked yet. Speaking about the differences between the US and UK version Nikki explained that she thinks the British contestants are more "ready to settle down".

Nikki continued: "I'm just so drawn to the UK and Europe, and even when I do Australia, I'm so drawn to that culture. So when I hear their accents and see how they feel, you and I wrestled in all those areas that they're from.

"Those are places I loved to wrestle in and visit and travel to."

Nikki and Brie left WWE in March and with it they left behind the Bella name. Speaking at the time on their podcast, the duo announced: "Today, we are officially the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia."

Explaining their decision, Nikki said: "We’re going to be 40 in November, we’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs, we’re executive producers, we’re starring now, we’re hosting shows, and when our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just needed to head into this new chapter."

