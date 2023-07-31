WWE's Cody Rhodes says he left AEW because of a 'personal issue'

WWE

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world in February 2022 when he and wife Brandi left AEW.

The couple had been with AEW since it was formed in 2019, with Cody serving as an Executive Vice President and Brandi as Chief Brand Officer.

Following his AEW departure, Cody returned to WWE, being unveiled as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38.

Now in his new Peacock documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, the former TNT Champion has said he left AEW because of a 'personal issue.'

"I can't tell you why I left AEW, I can't and I won't," Rhodes said. "But I can tell you the reasons that were said – that didn't actually matter. I didn't leave AEW because of money and I didn't leave AEW because of other talents.

"I left AEW because of a personal issue. That's it. The byproduct of leaving AEW is the opportunity to go for the biggest dream I ever had and the first dream I had in my life."

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, then said: "To then take that gamble again and say, 'this is not what I wanted to be. I didn't grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE Champion.'"

Following his departure from AEW, Cody released a statement on Twitter telling fans: "I have loved my time at AEW.

"Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The 'revolution' was indeed televised, and I've been incredibly lucky to be part of that."

Cody is currently scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on Saturday (August 5).

