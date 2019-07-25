WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI

Jimmy Uso was arrested early Thursday morning for DUI. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday on DUI charges, according to multiple outlets.

Uso was arrested in Pensacola, Florida, and booked just after 3 a.m., according to Sports Illustrated. It marked the second alcohol-related arrest for Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, in the past five months.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Uso was speeding and observed “swerving left and right” before being pulled over. Uso “refused” field sobriety tests, per TMZ.

Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction in February in Detroit after an alleged dispute with police. Uso was also previously arrested for DUI in 2011 and 2013.

Thursday morning’s arrest comes a few days after WWE superstar John Cena joked about Uso’s February run-in with the law on Monday Night Raw.

Uso, 33, is half of the Uso Brothers tag team with his twin brother Jey Uso (real name: Joshua Fatu). The Uso Brothers are six-time WWE tag team champions. The two are the sons of WWE legend Rishiki.

Jey Uso has also had trouble with the law. He was arrested on DUI charges in Texas in January 2018 after a WWE event.

