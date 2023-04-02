WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday results and highlights: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens headline

WWE

The Royal Rumble kicked us off. Elimination Chamber filled in the gaps. The time for waiting is over. The WWE Universe is ready for WrestleMania 39... well, Saturday at least.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is still a day away, but Day One of WrestleMania 2023 was still completely packed with must-watch matches.

There was John Cena vs Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship, Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, and of course Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs The Usos with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

If you weren't lucky enough to be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last night, or didn't catch it all on the WWE Network/Peacock, that's okay - we've got you covered.

Read on to find out the full show match results and check out video highlights from every single match right here.

Match 1: WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs John Cena

WINNER and STILL WWE United States Champion: Austin Theory

Match 2: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

WINNERS: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Match 3: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs Logan Paul

WINNERS: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins



Match 4: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) vs Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch

WINNERS: Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch

Match 5: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

WINNER: Rey Mysterio



WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley

WINNER and NEW WWE SmackDown Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley

The Miz vs Pat McAfee

WINNER: Pat McAfee

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

WINNERS and NEW Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

