WWE TLC 2019: King Corbin reigns supreme again, women close out hard-hitting show again

The final pay-per-view of the year — WWE TLC 2019 — proved to have plenty of tables, ladders, and chairs but lacked real punch in what turned out to be a somewhat wild and very disjointed event.

While the show got off on the right foot with several solid matches, that didn't last with over-booking getting in the way of other bouts. Many times, there was an overuse of weapons and interference that turned people off.

While the teams of Becky Lynch and Charlotte against the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) tried hard in the main event, the match turned into a mix-mash of trying to hit bigger moves and dish out punishment. Other things were even tougher to describe including the match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz along with the decision to have King Corbin score another big win.

Check out Sporting News' complete coverage of WWE TLC 2019 below.



(All times Eastern.)









WWE TLC 2019 live updates

The Kabuki Warriors defeat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match to retain the “Raw” women’s tag team championship

10:13 p.m. FINISH: Lynch is climbing the ladder but Asuka stops her by pulling the rope that was attached to it and knocks her off. Asuka then climbs the ladder and grabs the titles for the win. That got out of control and clunky at the end with both Flair and Sane possibly injured.

Well, the show isn't over yet as the big brawl makes it way into the crowd. A bunch of people are fighting while Reigns and Corbin are going at it a few rows up when Reigns spears Corbin and they got flying onto the groups of others below and everyone falls down. And with that, the show is officially over.

10:10 p.m.: Asuka and Sane set up a ladder in the ring but Lynch and Flair come back and hit them each with chairs and the crowd boos them. This match is falling apart and the crowd is quickly becoming disinterested. That probably means more punishment and Flair gets put hard through a table and seems to have smacked her head on the floor. Ouch.

10:05 p.m.: Sane comes back and puts Lynch and Flair on a table and dives off the apron. Flair moves out of the way and Sane awkwardly lands on Lynch. Something probably didn't go right there. Flair comes back and powerbombs Sane through a table but then Asuka hits her with a German suplex on the floor.

10:03 p.m.: Lynch isn't afraid to risk herself to inflict some pain.

9:59 p.m.: Both Asuka and Kane are on a ladder and about to pull down the tag titles when Flair comes back with a cane and hits both of them. Both of the Warriors are outside the ring and Flair throws Asuka into a bunch of chairs and then Sane into the barricade. She goes and tries to untie Lynch but Asuka hits Flair with a chair. Sane goes for her Insane elbow off the announcer table but Lynch gets her foot up. She then kicks Asuka in the face and gets loose. Back to a 2-on-2 match.

9:55 p.m.: Flair is trapped in a chair with a cane holding her in as Asuka and Kane drill her with a series of kicks. Sane then ties a rope around a ladder and Asuka slams Lynch onto the ladder. Then they tie Lynch to the ladder with the rope and turn their attention towards Flair and send her into the barricade.

9:51 p.m.: Asuka and Sane are on offense as they kick a chair into Flair's face. She and Lynch quickly come back and powerbomb Asuka into one of the ring posts. Lynch and Flair set up a table in the ring and Sane flips out and begins throwing chairs in the ring. She then tries to run away under the ring but she shoots a fire extinguisher into their faces.

9:47 p.m.: The fight starts on the floor with Flair and Lynch taking out both opponents. Jerry Lawler on commentary says that the backstage fight between Reigns and Corbin is continuing. Meanwhile, Lynch and Flair are throwing Kairi Sane back and forth on the announcer's tables.

9:40 p.m.: Main event time with the women in this slot for the second month in a row.

9:34 p.m.: Backstage, the Street Profits are talking about the show when Reigns and Corbin are fighting through the hallway. It's a mad brawl with The Revival, The New Day, Buddy Murphy and others fighting.

Bobby Lashley defeats Rusev in a Tables match

9:34 p.m. FINISH: Rusev gets the cane and is fired up, smashing Lashley with it. Lana gets in the ring and jumps on Rusev's back for the distraction. That allows Lashley the opening to come back as he tries to push Rusev through a table in the corner but it doesn't break. So, Lashley hits him with a suplex through another table in the opposite corner. That was not good.

9:29 p.m.: Lashley is on the apron with a table on the floor with Rusev hitting him over and over, hoping to knock him off through the table. Rusev runs and hits him but Lashley falls over the table. Rusev grabs a guard rail and smashes Lashley with it. He leans it against the ring but Lashley ends up dropping him onto the steel railing. Then Lashley grabs a cane and hits him with it over and over. He's pleading with Lana but she just laughs at him.

9:24 p.m.: Rusev is starting against a post outside the ring and Lashey chucks a table at him and just misses. That's a different way to put someone through a table.

9:20 p.m.: These two start clobbering each other outside the ring to start this one off and Rusev gets the better of Lashley. He then grabs a table and tries to put in the ring but Lana pulls it away.

9:15 p.m.: Remember, the only way to win this match is simply to put your opponent through a table. That's it.

Bray Wyatt defeats The Miz

9:08 p.m. FINISH: The fight is on the floor and Wyatt has a different demeanor as he hits Sister Abagail. He's basically morphing back and forth between Bray Wyatt and "The Fiend." Back in the ring, Wyatt hits another Sister Abagail and gets the win. Very strange stuff and not much of a match. Then, "The Fiend" is shown on the video board and Wyatt laughs and grabs a gigantic mallet from under the ring. Before he can use it, the lights start to go out and Wyatt screams "he's here!" That someone is Daniel Bryan who drops Wyatt with a running knee. He pulls off his hoodie and shows that he's lost his hair, which Wyatt pulled out a few weeks ago.

Bryan with a bunch of stomps to the face and then he grabs the mallet but before he can use it, the lights go out and then come back on with Wyatt missing. He then leads the crowd in the "Yes" chant.

9:03 p.m.: Wyatt seemed to flip the switch and went for Sister Abagail but The Miz instead hits the Skull Crushing Finale. He doesn't go for the pin and instead twists on Wyatt's arm and fingers. Wyatt laughs and says "do it!" and The Miz snaps his arm. Wyatt goes out of the ring and slams his shoulder into the barricade like he had separated it and was putting it back in place.

8:59 p.m.: The bell rings and The Miz runs across the ring and goes on the attack. Wyatt doesn't want to fight and is laughing as The Miz kicks at him some more and is pulling on his nose and face. You see, he's a deranged figure who just wants to be your friend.

8:56 p.m.: Wyatt comes out to his "Funhouse" music wearing a sweater and the Universal championship while smiling and waving to everyone. That's different.

8:53 p.m.: Two things going into this match: 1) The Miz is facing Bray Wyatt and not his alter-ego "The Fiend" and 2) the Universal championship is not on the line.

King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

8:45 p.m. FINISH: Back in the ring and Ziggler kicks a chair into Reigns' face. He is basically out so he takes a Shatter Machine from The Revival and then Corbin hits End of Days onto a chair for the win. That was something. For anyone who doesn't like this feud, I have some bad news: it ain't over yet. And Reigns needs to get some friends to help him out.

8:41 p.m.: Just when it looked like Reigns was in control, he runs around the ring only to get dropped by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler who was hiding under the ring. But Reigns fires back including hitting Corbin's security team with a cane. But then The Revival come down and attack Reigns. They pull him in the ring and Reigns takes them both out with Superman punches. Then he hits a huge dive onto what feels like about 50 people.

8:38 p.m.: Corbin sets up Reigns on the announcer table but Reigns reverses and hits a Samoan Drop.

8:35 p.m.: Reigns throws Corbin into a chair that is wedged in the turnbuckles and then hits a Superman punch. He sets up a table in the ring as Corbin goes outside the ring. Come to find out, he grabbed a can of dog food and punches Reigns in the face with it and then slams him through the table. He makes the cover but Reigns kicks out. Corbin has controlled a lot of this match.

8:30 p.m.: Corbin getting in plenty of offense including a ladder to the midsection of Reigns and then smacking him in the back several times with a chair. Finally, Reigns is coming back but Corbin with a reversal and hits a chokeslam. The crowd is not liking this as most everyone thought Reigns would dominate to get his revenge.

8:26 p.m.: Back in the ring and Corbin connects with a Deep Six but can't get the pin. He then drives Reigns shoulder-first into the post and then back-first into the barricade at ringside. And the crowd goes mild.

8:22 p.m.: All the guys who carried Cobin to the ring are standing in the aisle and a few were dumb enough to try and attack him, only to get taken out. Corbin charges at Reigns and it did not turn out well for him and Reigns takes the fight into the crowd.

8:20 p.m.: Corbin gets carried out the ring and gets on the mic to a chorus of boos and promises that Reigns will have to bend the knee. That's some serious "get off my TV" heat.

8:16 p.m.: Well, I was wrong and this is not the main event. That means either the women's tag team titles match or, gulp, the Bray Wyatt - Miz match is closing the show.

The Viking Raiders and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows ruled a double count-out for the "Raw" tag team championship

8:08 p.m. FINISH: Ivar goes to the top rope but Anderson knocks him off. He comes back with the springboard back elbow that totally missed Gallows who flew through the air regardless. Anderson and Gallows are outside the ring and Ivar hits a dive. All four men are on the floor and the referee counts them both out. The fight continues afterward and, of course, the KFC table gets used with the Viking Raiders putting Anderson through it. Luckily, the "fans" each grabbed a bucket of chicken before then so no chicken was harmed during his nothing match.

8:03 p.m.: The people sitting ringside eating KFC is so weird and distracting. One of these four wrestlers has to grab a leg, right? Meanwhile, Gallows is dropping some elbows down on Erik and now has a chin lock.

7:59 p.m.: As expected, Anderson and Gallows answer the challenge because, you know, they are the "best tag team in the world" and have a trophy to prove it.

7:56 p.m.: Before The Viking Raiders issue an open challenge, this segment is apparently brought to you by KFC and these "lucky" fans are enjoying some of the Colonel at ringside. Yes, this really happened.

Aleister Black defeats Buddy Murphy

7:51 p.m. FINISH: They're standing toe to toe exchanging kicks and knees when Black connects with Black Mass and scores the win. That was a physical war and both of those guys worked their tails off.

7:49 p.m.: Black hits another moonsault off the turnbuckles onto the floor. Back in the ring and Black with a big knee to the face. They go to the corner and Murphy traps Black face-down and kicks him in the face over and over and then lands a powerbomb and makes the cover but only gets a two count. Murphy then with a big knee and a brainbuster but Black kicks out again.

7:45 p.m.: Black is down and Murphy grabs his vest and is about to put it on when Black comes back and connects with the boot to the face as Murphy comes off the top rope. This has been very physical and the crowd is starting to get into it. Black with a knee to the face and then lands a moonsault off the ropes but can't score the pin.

7:41 p.m.: Murphy takes control after smashing Black face-first into the ring steps off the apron. Black has a bloody nose and has been selling his jaw. Who needs tables, ladders, or chairs to have a physical match?

7:37 p.m.: They trade wrestling moves and Murphy slides back into the ring where Black sits down in front of him. Some mind games but Murphy seems unfazed.

7:35 p.m.: Coolest entrance in WWE?

The New Day defeat The Revival in a Ladder match to retain the “SmackDown” tag team championship

7:27 p.m. FINISH: Big E sets up two ladders in the middle of the ring and stretches another from those ladders to the turnbuckle. The Revival stops him and suplex him off the top onto the ladder and then Wilder hits a splash off the top then drives Big E through the ladder. Dawson and Wilder climb the ladders but Kofi is up there fighting them off. Wilder has his hands on the title but Big E comes back and hits Wilder with a Big Ending off the top of the ladder. Dawson has his hands on the title but Kofi comes alive and smacks him in the face with the titles and Dawson goes flying off into a ladder and Kofi gets the win. Quite a wild match and both teams put themselves through a lot of painful moves.

7:23 p.m.: Kofi is putting on a show including riding the ladder as it gets knocked over, only to springboard off the ropes onto Dawson. The Revival comes back with Shatter Machine to Kofi off the ladder. Here comes Big E as he nails Dash off the apron with a big spear.

7:20 p.m.: Don't feel bad for Kofi being on his own with Big E down.

7:18 p.m.: Big E was starting to climb a ladder in the ring when he gets kicked off and is holding his right knee. He's down in the corner and The Revival drives a ladder into his midsection.

7:15 p.m.: Beware the splash zone.

7:12 p.m.: Kofi gets caught trying to slide under a ladder and Dash and Wilder smash him over and over with it. They're holding a ladder and Kofi springs off the apron and slams the shiny object into both of them.

7:09 p.m.: It didn't take long before The New Day went for the ladders. The Revival stopped them for a brief moment but Kofi and Big E each got one and hit both Dash and Wilder. But the Revival comes right back and smash Kofi into the LED board surrounding the ring.

7:05 p.m.: This should be a very good opener and maybe the best match of the night. My guess is that the TLC match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin will close the show but who knows.

7:02 p.m.: The WWE TLC video package to start this show has this guy.

6:50 p.m.: Serious backstage promo from Aleister Black who is threatening Buddy Murphy for picking a fight with him. This should be a strong match but the question is how much time will it get. Speaking of that, there is no reason for this show to go long tonight. None.

6:46 p.m.: Video recap from "SmackDown" with "The Fiend" breaking into The Miz's house and messing with his little girl. You know, just some family entertainment.

Humberto Carrillo defeats Andrade

6:42 p.m. FINISH: Andrade is bleeding from a cut next to his left eye. He hits double knees in the corner and makes the cover but Carrillo kicks out. They tease Vega distracting Andrade to where he almost gets pinned like what happened on Monday. Carrillo comes back with a reverse hurricanrana off the top rope and then hits a moonsault to score the win. Good, solid match that was pretty stiff. Afterward, Andrade brushes off Vega and walks to the back alone.

6:38 p.m.: Carrillo heads back to the top rope but Andrade cuts him off and then hits the stomp to the midsection off the top of the ring post.

6:35 p.m.: Andrade spills to the outside again and both men are selling their right knees. Andrade gets back in the ring and connects with some chops before Carrillo hits a high crossbody.

6:30 p.m.: Carrillo gets Andrade out of the ring and goes to the top rope for a moonsault but Andrade pops up and pushes him down to the floor. Crash and burn.

6:27 p.m.: The first match of the night is a rematch from "Raw" with Carrillo scoring a pin on Andrade. They also teased Andrade and Vega breaking up their partnership on "Raw" which would be a huge mistake.

6:25 p.m.: The Revival just crashed the broadcast, referring to Booker as "Mr. T." They believed they're being disrespected and promise to be four-time champions after they beat The New Day in a ladder match for "SmackDown" titles later tonight. After they left, T said he didn't do anything about it because he would have "whooped their ass" and it would have been all over the internet. And then he smirked.

6:21 p.m.: In case you missed it on "Raw", it's official: Seth Rollins is a bad guy again. Hence the black clothes.

6:16 p.m.: It's Lashley vs. Rusev tonight in a Tables match. WWE just showed a big recap video package of this ridiculous storyline with Lana having an affair with Lashley and divorcing Rusev. Interview time - Booker T asked Lashley if Lana was holding him back and he said absolutely not and Lana doesn't like how everyone is attacking her. Charlie asked what happens if Lashley loses and Lana insulted her by saying Renee is much better and why she got promoted to WWE Backstage.

6:10 p.m.: Coming up next — an in-depth interview with Bobby Lashley and Lana! OK, sure.

6:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of WWE TLC, the company's final pay-per-view of the year. There is a one-hour kickoff show that includes one match (so far) followed by the main card that has seven matches scheduled (so far).





WWE TLC 2019 lineup

— Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

— Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

— The New Day vs. The Revival in a Ladder match for the “SmackDown” tag team championship

— The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match for the “Raw” women’s tag team championship

— Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a Tables match

— The Viking Raiders vs. TBD for the "Raw" tag team championship

— Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

— Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade (kickoff show)



