WWE TLC 2019 live stream: How to watch WWE Network, PPV price

Get ready for TLC 2019, the final big WWE event of 2019.

WWE TLC 2019 will be at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Sunday, Dec. 15 for the event.

The show is almost here so keep checking back here as the card comes together. Plus, Sporting News will have plenty of WWE TLC 2019 coverage on the day of the event.

WWE TLC 2019 live stream

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE TLC 2019 will be available via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

The WWE Network app is available on certain smart TVs - including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic - as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

What time does WWE TLC 2019 start?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 6 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis

WWE TLC 2019 will air live on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The pre-show will start at 6 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How much does WWE TLC 2019 PPV cost?

You can purchase WWE TLC 2019 on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $59.99-$69.99.

How much are tickets for WWE TLC 2019?

Tickets for WWE TLC 2019 are available on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. They range in cost from the cheapest, around $45, to the most expensive tickets above $1,500.

WWE TLC 2019 matches

— “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal championship

— Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

— The New Day vs. The Revival for the “SmackDown” tag team championship

— Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match





