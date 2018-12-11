WWE TLC 2018 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

There is one more WWE event before the end of the year with WWE TLC 2018 taking place on Sunday, December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. This will be the tenth TLC show — which is now an annual affair in December — and the first since 2010 to feature superstars from both "RAW" and "SmackDown".

In case you didn't know, the TLC stands for Tables, Ladders, and Chairs with those weapons being used in various matches on the card to heighten the level of danger and brutality. There have been years when every bout would utilize at least one of those weapons but that changed last year with the weapons only being spotlighted in a few matches.

Several championship matches have already been announced and the rest of the card will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, here’s all you need to know about WWE TLC 2018.

WWE TLC 2018 date, start time

WWE TLC 2018 will air live on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The pre-show will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 7:00 p.m.



How to watch WWE WWE TLC 2018



WWE TLC 2018 will be available on the WWE Network.





WWE TLC 2018 card

— Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

— Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the "RAW" Women's Championship

— Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a Triple threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

— Natalya vs. Ruby Riott in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

— Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match

— Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship

— The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

— Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre



— Elias vs. Bobby Lashley



— Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship









— TBA vs. TBA in the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge





WWE TLC 2018 rumored matches

— The Bar vs. The Usos or The New Day for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship

— AOP vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the "RAW" Tag Team Championship

— Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio




