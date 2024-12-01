WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live results: Winners, highlights and analysis

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Cue the William Regal, because it is time for: WarGames.

Held every year since 1987, WWE Survivor Series will be Saturday night with five bouts scheduled to take place, headlined by the match stipulation that has become synonymous with the event. There will be two WarGames matches, including the one between the new Bloodline vs. old Bloodline that much of the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for. Three championships will also be on the line in the final main roster premium live event of the year as the road to WrestleMania approaches when 2025 begins.

Roman Reigns (left) faces off against Solo Sikoa (right) on Friday Night SmackDown on Nov. 23, 2024.

United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women's WarGames match: Team Liv vs. Team Rhea

It was Nia Jax and Bayley that started off the night, and the longtime foes wasted no time going after each other even though the match was far from over. Bayley took off her shoulder sleeve and used it as a weapon, only for Jax to turn it around and use it to her own advantage.

Since Team Rhea has the advantage, the birthday girl Naomi was the first person out of the cage, and she brought a kendo stick into the fold. Then there was a toilet lid Naomi hilariously used on the WWE Women’s Champion.

The tide changed as each competitor from each side came in, alongside new weapons to bring the mayhem. Liv Morgan was the final star to enter, and Rhea Ripley standing tall and awaited her rival. The Women’s World Champion looked frightened to enter, and she was headed back to the locker room, only to come out with a bat. By the time she got in, Morgan’s teammates helped her by holding her down while Morgan took a few swings at Ripley’s midsection.

Once everyone got back on their feet, Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton climbed on top of the cage on opposite sides. Sky, with her signature trash can, did a backflip and took people out, while Stratton did her own flip on the other ring.

With the carnage there, Stratton reached into a trash can and revealed she had her Money in the Bank contract, looking to cash in on her teammates. She got distracted, and Sky used a fire extinguisher to stop the treat, while Raquel Rodriguez got handcuffed to the ropes.

Jax had Bianca Belair and Naomi on the table ready to drop an Annihilat-her, but the two stars reversed it and sent the champion through the table.

As expected, it came down to Morgan and Ripley, and Ripley ended it in dramatic fashion. She took Morgan up the turnbuckle, used the Riptide and sent the champion through the table and got the pin for the win.

Analysis: What a start to the night with another amazing showing in the women’s WarGames match. There wasn’t much storyline other than Morgan and Ripley, but every star got their chance to shine with dramatic, brutal spots.

Like she has done before, Sky stole the show with her leap off the top of the cage and she continuously showed why she is one of the best performers on the roster. It’s these showings that will start the campaign to make her a champion once more.

It was fitting for the match to end between Ripley and Morgan, and Ripley’s emphatic finish adds another element to the long-running rivalry. Expect a championship match in the coming months, perhaps as early as Saturday Night’s Main Event.

When is Survivor Series: WarGames 2024?

Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Where is Survivor Series: WarGames 2024?

Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. It will be the first premium live event to take place in Vancouver since 1998.

How to watch Survivor Series: WarGames 2024: TV channel, streaming

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

Is there a Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 preshow?

Yes. The preshow for Survivor Series: WarGames will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will air on Peacock, WWE's YouTube and social media accounts.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 match card

Men's WarGames match: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed.

Women's WarGames match: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae vs. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky and Bayley.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest.

Triple threat match for Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jordan Mendoza Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 predictions

Men's WarGames match: What more surprises are in store for the next chapter of The Bloodline? The formation of the OG Bloodline made it appear as if they’d cruise to victory, but the addition of CM Punk and return of Paul Heyman complicates things. However, OG Bloodline stands tall, but don’t be shocked if something happens afterward. Winner: OG Bloodline

Women's WarGames match: It’s really Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. As much as Ripley will want to unleash a brutal assault against them, her focus costs her team as Team Live sneaks by with a victory. Winner: Team Liv.

Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest: Damian Priest has been on a heater recently and this won’t be near the same matchup as the SummerSlam one. While he continues to reach superstar-levels, Gunther’s reign won’t end this quickly. Winner: Gunther.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser: This match has the opportunity to steal the show with the absolute talent each person possesses. Ludwig Kaiser would compliment Gunther if he were to win, but the chaos of a triple threat favors the champion. Winner: Bron Breakker.

LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: It’s been a mysterious return for Shinsuke Nakamura. The new personality is great, yet he hasn’t actually had a match in a long time. Nakamura does have the potential to take the title away, this is just too soon. Winner: LA Knight.

James H. Williams Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 predictions

Men's WarGames match: It will be interesting to see how the OG Bloodline can come together and overcome the differences they’ve had in recent years. The New Bloodline has come together fairly well in recent months which should serve as an advantage. The additions of CM Punk and Bronson Reed make for interesting additions to the match but may not have a dramatic impact on the ending result. Winner : The New Bloodline

Women's WarGames match: Rhea Ripley has the star power on her team but her downfall could be the desire to get her hands on Liv Morgan and not the match itself. Also, keep an eye out for Nia Jax to record multiple eliminations. Winner : Team Liv

Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest : Gunther will continue to look strong and push toward WrestleMania as the champion despite a solid outing from Priest. Winner : Gunther

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser : There’s an opportunity for Ludwig Kaiser to have a breakout performance and raise his stock as a promising star but it will be Breakker who retains the title. Winner : Bron Breakker

LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: LA Knight has held the championship since August but could see the reign end against the returning Nakamura. A loss for Knight could provide him with options to enter the heavyweight championship scene or give chase to Nakamura. Winner: Nakamura

What are WarGames?

Created by Dusty Rhodes in 1987, WarGames is one of the most unique matches in WWE in that it involves two rings side-by-side, and has become a staple in the company since its introduction into NXT in 2017.

The two rings are surrounded by a roofless steel cage, and are contested by two or three teams. The match begins with one competitor from each team starting in the ring. After five minutes, another competitor from one team enters the match to give a brief 2-on-1 advantage. Two minutes afterward, a competitor from the disadvantaged team enters to even the odds. Teams then alternate entrants until all competitors are in the match.

A team wins by pinning or submitting any member of the other team.

Survivor Series history

Survivor Series is the second-longest running pay-per-view in WWE behind WrestleMania. The event first took place in 1987 at the Richfield Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio.

While most premium live events typically have a championship match as the main event, Survivor Series has been known for having tag team matches headlining the event. Often five-on-five elimination tag team matches, there have been matches that include stars forming teams or brand matchups like Raw vs. SmackDown.

Survivor Series started using the WarGames matches in 2022 after it was first used in NXT. This year’s event will mark the fifth and sixth WarGames matches to take place in Survivor Series history.

The Bloodline reaches a new chapter

The OG Bloodline is back and ready to take on the new iteration as Roman Reigns tries to retake the title of Tribal Chief away from Solo Sikoa. Reigns was reunited with Jimmy Uso at Bad Blood, and after weeks of pleading, the duo finally got the other Uso, Jey, to rejoin the group. The original trio then added Sami Zayn, who was part of the group in late 2022 and was a successful member.

The new Bloodline of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu added the needed fifth member of the match in Bronson Reed. Needing another member, the OG Bloodline got the return of Paul Heyman a week before Survivor Series, who revealed CM Punk would be the fifth person on the team.

Saturday night’s match may finally determine who is the real Tribal Chief, but the feud between the two sides is far from over and will likely continue into the new year.

Will The Rock return?

Is The Rock coming back?

After months away from WWE, The Rock appeared at the end of Bad Blood in October, eyeing down Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. It is unclear why he was there, but it likely showed he is watching what is happening unfold between The Bloodline, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets involved.

There have been no confirmed reports of The Rock returning, but don’t turn off the stream even after the final match ends.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk still at odds

Paul Heyman returned to reunite with Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline. With the family needing another partner for the WarGames match, Heyman reached out to an old friend in CM Punk to help bolster their chances against the New Bloodline.

Naomi will participate on birthday

Naomi will compete in the Women's WarGames match tonight on her 37th birthday. She received social media shoutouts from fans and wrestlers, including her partner Bayley.

Women's WarGames match will kick off Survivor Series

