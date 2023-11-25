WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 live results: Match card, how to watch and more

Let the WarGames begin.

WWE will hold its final main roster pay-per-view of 2023 on Saturday with one of its most iconic events with a twist, Survivor Series: WarGames.

Five matches will take place inside Allstate Arena − the home of WrestleMania 22 − just outside of Chicago on Saturday night, highlighted by the men's and women's WarGames matches.

On the women's side, Damage CTRL − Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Asuka − will take on the all-star team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi. On the men's side, Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and the returning Randy Orton.

The three other matches will include a singles match between former faction members, as well as the Intercontinental and Women's World Championship on the line.

Here's what to know ahead of Saturday night's action:

When is Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Survivor Series is Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card

Matches not in order of schedule

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Women's World Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Women's WarGames match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Asuka) vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi

Men's WarGames match: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Randy Orton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE Survivor Series WarGames live results: Matches, highlights