WWE Survivor Series results: CM Punk returns

Look, we're not going to bury the big story here. CM Punk has returned to the WWE.

There were times when the rumours made it seem like a given, and most of the fans who spoke to us wanted it to happen, but then everyone and his dog was claiming that there was no chance of it happening.

But last night at/near his Chicago hometown at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Illinois, happen it did.

But last night wasn't just about the stunning return of CM Punk to the WWE. It was also about a night of stellar wrestling, including a couple of WAR GAMES matches and two big titles on the line.

Read on for the full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, including footage of CM Punk's earth shattering comeback.

We've also got he thoughts of Triple H and Cody Rhodes on Punk's return from the post-show press conference.

Match 1: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane) (with Dakota Kai) [War Games Match]

WINNERS: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Match 2: WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs The Miz

WINNER and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Gunther

Match 3: Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar

WINNER: Santos Escobar

Match 4: World Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Zoey Stark

WINNER and STILL World Women's Champion: Rhea Ripley

Match 5: Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

WINNERS: Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton

