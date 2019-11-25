WWE Survivor Series 2019: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt retain championships but NXT wins the night

It was brand versus brand at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago and in the end, it was NXT getting the win.

This was the first time that the black and gold brand was included in the annual pay-per-view and they made the most of it, scoring four wins in the seven matches featuring talent from "Raw", "SmackDown", and NXT.

The brand made the most of its opportunity in what was a good show overall at the Allstate Arena. That included the women's NXT Team surviving in the 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match highlighted by a great showing from Rhea Ripley who is a star in the making. Plus, Adam Cole successfully defended the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne in an exciting match that stole the show.

Elsewhere, both Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt retained their respective titles in short but fun matches. But a tired crowd did not help the main event — a Triple Threat women's match — that brought the show to a flat ending.

WWE Survivor Series 2019 live updates

10:24 p.m.: Baszler is posing on top of the announcer's table when Lynch attacks her and puts her through the table with a leg drop. It felt like maybe there would be a big angle (Ronda Rousey return?) but that never happened.

Shayna Baszler defeats Becky Lynch and Bayley in a Triple Threat match

10:22 p.m. FINISH: Baszler picks up Lynch and drops her on the announcer's table. It's Baszler and Bayley in the ring then and the NXT champ puts Bayley in the rear choke but she counters out. She gets it back in the middle of the ring and Bayley taps out. The match never got into a real flow and the crowd was never into it and dead at this point in the night. Still, the women worked hard. NXT wins the night with four wins while SmackDown gets two and Raw has just one.

10:20 p.m.: Bayley runs off the apron towards Lynch but Baszler catches her with a rear choke that Lynch breaks up. Lynch then drops Baszlerand the crowd chants for a few seconds. Lynch has the Disarmer on Baszler who counters out of it. Bayley is now limping back and gets pushed into the post. Then Baszler shoves Lynch face-first into the post.

10:16 p.m.: Baszler puts Baszler on her shoulders and Lynch drops both of them with a missile dropkick. The crowd is still dead and does a quick "CM Punk" chant.

10:13 p.m.: Lynch grabs control with a pair of suplexes and then hits them both with a DDT. She tosses Baszler out of the ring and Bayley rolls up Lynch who counters with the armbar but Baszler breaks it up.

10:10 p.m.: Bayley goes on the offensive and drives Lynch face-first into the mat as the crowd seems bored. Very little reaction until Becky comes back and the crowd gives her a light chant before booing Bayley.

10:07 p.m.: Baszler grabs Bayley's arm, flips her over and stomps on her elbow before posing to the crowd.

10:04 p.m.: Big spot for the women of the three brands.

Brock Lesnar defeats Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match to retain the WWE championship

9:56 p.m. FINISH: Rey's son Dominic comes to the ring with a white towel but Lesnar throws the towel away. He grabs Dominic by the throat and Mysterio hits a low blow. Dominic with a low blow as well and then Rey hits him with the pipe. Dom hits Lesnar with a chair. Double 619 and both hit frog splashes. They both make the cover but Lesnar kicks out. "The Beast" quickly gets the advantage back and he hits Dominic with a suplex and catches Rey off the top rope and into an F5 for the win. They packed in plenty in a short amount of time.

9:51 p.m.: Mysterio finds an opening and gets back in the ring but Lesnar cuts him off before he can get the pipe. Lesnar with another suplex and Mysterio lands on the pipe. Ouch.

9:48 p.m.: Heyman nearly blows out a lung introducing Lesnar. The bell rings and Mysterio immediately jumps outside the ring and grabs a pipe from under the ring. Lesnar escapes out the other side of the ring and Mysterio gets back in. Then they switch spots before Lesnar clotheslines Mysterio, then again, and again. Rey is fighting an uphill battle as he gets chucked outside the ring and then over one of the announcer's tables and then takes his first suplex of the night.

9:41 p.m.: I thought this would close the show but instead the women's Triple Threat match will go on last. Remember, anything goes between Rey and Brock and this is personal.

Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) defeats Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton) and Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, WALTER, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Damien Priest) in a men’s 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match

9:31 p.m. FINISH: It's down to Lee versus Reigns. Roman with a pair of Superman punches and makes the cover but Lee kicks out. It looked like a three count but the ref says no. Reigns goes for a spear but Lee hits him with a powerbomb. He almost gets the pin. They get to their feet and Lee goes for a moonsault but misses and Reigns hits a spear and the win for Team SmackDown. NXT leads with 3, SmackDown has 2 and Raw has one win. Afterward, Lee bows to Reigns and the "Big Dog" extends his fist and they fist bump. A really good match although some of it was trolling fans.

9:28 p.m.: Rollins hits a frog splash on Lee but he survives the pinfall. Rollins is barking at the crowd who is booing him. He goes for the stomp but Lee catches him with a hard slam and scores the pin. Wow.

9:25 p.m.: Reigns and Rollins decide to work together against Team NXT. They set up Ciampa for the powerbomb through the announcer's table but Lee makes the save. Ciampa and Rollins are in the ring and Ciampa hits a running knee and Project Ciampa but Rollins kicks out of the pin. Rollins comes back with a superkick and sets him up for the Fairytale Ending but Reigns hits a Superman punch and then Rollins pins him. The last three are Rollins, Reigns, and Lee.

9:22 p.m.: Rollins and Reigns exchange shots and then Reigns drills Ciampa with a Superman Punch. Corbin tags himself in and Reigns attacks him with a Superman punch and a spear with Ciampa pinning Corbin. We're down to the final four - Rollins, Reigns, and then Ciampa and Lee for Team NXT.

9:20 p.m.: Mustafa Ali is cleaning house including a big dive outside the ring. Corbin starts complaining at him that he should have been tagged in. Ali shakes him off and goes back in the ring and Rollins immediately hits him with a Stomp for the pin. Then McIntyre is setting up for a Claymore Kick on Ciampa but Reigns drills him with a spear for the pin.

9:17 p.m.: Corbin hits Ricochet with the End of Days for the pin. This match is being booked just to tick fans off.

9:15 p.m.: Strowman runs around the ring, taking everyone out. He goes to do it again but Keith Lee runs into them and they both go down. Then McIntyre hits Strowman with a Claymore kick as the referee is making the count. McIntyre and Lee are back inside but Strowman doesn't make it and is counted out.

9:13 p.m.: Orton with an RKO on Ciampa but he rolls to the ropes. Priest gets in the ring and is also hit with an RKO and he gets pinned. Then Riddle rolls up Orton and scores a pin. Orton then hits him with an RKO and Corbin pins Riddle to the disdain of the crowd.

9:10 p.m.: Outside the ring, Owens hits Corbin with a Stunner. As he gets back in the ring, Ciampa drills him with a DDT and the pin so Owens is eliminated. Another surprise in this one early.

9:07 p.m.: Gable, er, Shorty G, and Riddle are showing off their mat wrestling skills. Ciampa gets tagged in and connects with a kick before Ricochet lands a springboard back elbow onto both of them. Owens tags in and hits Shorty G with a frog splash for the pin. Yes, it looks like he is truly a member of Team Raw.

9:03 p.m.: Big surprise as McIntyre with a Claymore Kick on WALTER and he scores the pin on the NXT UK champion. WALTER is out.

9:01 p.m.: We've got Ciampa, Rollins, and Strowman in there to start this one. Quite the threesome. And Strowman hits a dropkick on both of them. Then McIntyre and WALTER tag in so it's the three big boys.

8:58 p.m.: Rollins was met with a lot of boos as he came to the ring. How long until the Chicago crowd begins "CM Punk" chants during this match?

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeats Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal championship

8:50 p.m. FINISH: The crows is going crazy with "Yes" chants and Bryan connects with a running knee but can't get the pin. The crowd chants for Bryan and Wyatt puts on the Mandible Claw in the corner but Bryan counters with an armbar over the ropes. Bryan then runs into another Mandible Claw and "The Fiend" keeps his title. Bryan had the crowd believing for a moment which is a victory in itself in a very good match.

8:46 p.m.: Bryan goes for a dive from the ring to the floor but Wyatt catches him. He goes for Sister Abagail but Bryan reserves and then drives him into the post. He goes on top of the post and connects with a massive dive. Back in the ring and Bryan hits two big missile dropkicks and the crowd is chanting "Yes!". Bryan with "Yes" kicks and Wyatt falls face-first and then sits back up. He wants more so Bryan delivers and then stomps away at this face.

8:44 p.m.: It's all Wyatt now including him tossing Bryan across the ring from a suplex position. Wyatt then goes with a neck wrench and is killing the crowd.

8:40 p.m.: The bell rings and Bryan immediately runs across the ring and connects with a dropkick. He hits a second one and tries for a third but instead gets turned inside out by a clothesline.

8:36 p.m.: Let's see if this match will happen under the red lights. And the answer is... yes. Oh boy.

Adam Cole defeats Pete Dunne to retain the NXT championship

8:28 p.m. FINISH: Dunne slides back in the ring but gets met with a superkick. Dunne comes back and goes for his finisher Cole counters and then hits the Last Shot to get the win. Awesome match and a great showing for both Cole and Dunne in representing NXT on this stage.

8:25 p.m.: Cole with a Panama Sunrise... ON THE APRON!!!

8:23 p.m.: Cole goes for the Last Shot but Dunne avoids it and goes for his fingers again. Then he hits Bitter End but Cole kicks out just before the three count. Dunne hits about 15 overhand slaps to the chest but Cole fires back. Dunne with a backflip out of the corner and Cole connects with a superkick to his face.

8:21 p.m.: Dunne connects with a moonsault off the second rope to the floor. They go back in the ring and Dunne climbs to the top rope and goes for another moonsault but Cole gets his knees up. He hits the Last Shot but Dunne somehow kicks out of the pin.

8:18 p.m.: Dunne has targeted Cole's fingers and now the champion is going after Dunne's taped-up left knee. Dunne comes back with an X-plex and Cole falls hard on his taped ribs.

8:12 p.m.: Cole has his ribs taped up to sell the hellacious bump he took at TakeOver last night.

Roderick Strong defeats AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura

8:07 p.m. FINISH: Strong is outside the ring so long-time rivals Styles and Nakamura are going at it trying hard forearms. Nakamura then sets him up for the Kinshasa but Styles rolls him up and goes for the Styles Clash but Nakamura gets out. Styles connects with the Phenomenal Forearm and then Strong tosses Styles out of the ring and steals the pin. A think of beauty and another win for NXT which leads 3-1-1 on the night.

8:04 p.m.: Lots of action with Nakamura hitting the Kinshasa on Strong but Styles breaks up the pin at the last second.

8:00 p.m.: Styles puts Strong on his shoulders and Nakamura comes off the top ropes with a kick to the chest and everyone takes a hard fall. Then Styles slides outside the ring and is holding onto Nakamura's leg so his buddy Sami Zayn slams Styles into the post.

7:57 p.m.: Great counters by these three.

7:54 p.m.: Here comes Strong and he drops Nakamura hard across his knees.

7:51 p.m.: Styles goes to the top rope but Nakamura takes him out.

7:48 p.m.: This should be very, very, very, very good.

7:44 p.m.: They show a recap package from the men's WarGames match at last night's TakeOver event including Kevin Owens as a surprise entrant. We then go to KO sitting in the locker room and Seth Rollins approaches him and asks who he supports. Owens says that while he has a warm spot for NXT, it doesn't really want him and he's all Team Raw.

Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm) defeats Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan, Natalya) and Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans Nikki Cross) in a women’s 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match

7:40 p.m. FINISH: Shirai hits a missile dropkick and Ripley follows that up with Riptide and pins Banks. Big win for Team NXT to start the show. Good match although some of the finishes were a little strange. Plus, what are the rules? Sometimes people came as they went and other times then abided by traditional tag rules and stayed on the apron.

7:37 p.m.: Banks with a Meteora off the top turnbuckle but Ripley kicks out of the pin attempt. Banks goes back up to the top and dives off but Ripley connects with a superkick. She then ties up Banks' legs and picks her up but Banks gets out and slaps on the Banks' statement. Ripley is trying to get the ropes when Shirai and LaRae run down to the ring and pull Ripley out of the ring.

7:34 p.m.: Banks gets Natalya from behind and pins her so the final two left are Banks and Ripley. They're exchanging shots and then Ripley with a big dropkick.

7:31 p.m.: Natalya puts Toni Storm in a Sharpshooter and Banks also puts her in the Banks Statement and Storm taps out. Then Banks pins Belair so we're down to Nattie, Banks, and Ripley.

7:29 p.m.: Asuka sprays the green mist into Charlotte's face and Evans takes advantage and eliminates her. Then Natalya pins Evans so Team NXT has three members left while Raw and SmackDown each have just one person.

7:27 p.m.: Action is picking up as Banks pins Sane so she's out. Asuka takes out Brooke with a roundhouse kick and Team SmackDown is down to Banks and Evans. Charlotte is upset at her teammate Asuka and knocks her down for good measure.

7:25 p.m.: Carmella hits a hurricanrana onto Charlotte who falls hard onto Belair who was laying on the mat. Then Charlotte with Natural Selection on Carmella for the pin. Mella is out.

7:22 p.m.: Belair gets another pin and eliminates Logan with a 450 splash off the top rope.

7:20 p.m.: Nikki Cross was going wild on Team NXT but Belair rolled her up from the apron and Ripley held onto for extra leverage and Cross is eliminated.

7:17 p.m.: Everyone is just coming in and hitting big moves including Charlotte with a speak and Banks with a Banks Stabber onto Logan. Both Shirai and LaRae are writhing in pain on the floor and both are being helped to the back. Team NXT is down to three members.

7:13 p.m.: That didn't take long as good friends Io Shirai and Kairi Sane are in the ring and locking up. Shirai with a dropkick right to Sane's face and Dana Brooke tags in for her team. She goes to the top rope and connects with a senton onto Sane.

7:10 p.m.: The match starts with Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, and Sarah Logan. BTW, rules are once someone is pinned or submits, they are eliminated and the last team with at least one member remaining wins.

7:07 p.m.: They're saving time by having each team come out to their show's theme music. Does this mean we won't get WALTER's music later?

6:58 p.m.: Just announced - the main show will begin with the women's 5-on-5 elimination match.

The Viking Raiders defeat The New Day and Undisputed Era in a Triple Threat match

6:46 p.m. FINISH: The New Day gets wiped out outside the ring so its UE and the Viking Raiders are battling it out. Ivar hits a springboard back elbow onto both O'Reilly and Fish and then they give O'Reilly the Viking Experience on Fish and get the win. Each brand has a win following the kickoff show.

6:44 p.m.: Big E with a spear through the ropes that takes on Erik.

6:41 p.m.: Ivar is wiping out everyone including a roundhouse kick that drops Big E. He then dives feet first towards Fish in the corner but misses. Meanwhile, Kingston wipes out Erik and then tags in Big E who is cleaning house. He puts Erik on his shoulders and Kingston comes off the top rope with double knees on Erik.

6:37 p.m.: Erik picks up Ivar (somehow) and slams him off the apron until the other two teams.

6:34 p.m.: Big boys collide.

6:28 p.m.: This should be fantastic if they are given a good amount of time. I think everyone would prefer watching these guys go at it then listen to the broadcast team break down Survivor Series. Right?

Lio Rush defeats Akira Tozawa and Kalisto to retain the WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion

6:19 p.m. FINISH: Kalisto connects with Salina Del Sol on Tozawa but then Rush comes flying off the top rope and hits his Final Hour frog splash onto Kalisto to retain his title. Good action but way too short. NXT is on the board with its first win of the night.

6:16 p.m.: Kalisto his Salina Del Sol on Rush and makes the cover but Tozawa breaks it up. He then hits a senton onto Rush but Kalisto makes the last-second save to keep the match going.

6:12 p.m.: All three are on the top rope with Lio Rush hitting a double Spanish Fly onto Tozawa and Kalisto.

6:07 p.m.: This one should be fast and then faster.

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode defeats The OC, The Forgotten Sons, The Revival, The Street Profits, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Breezango vs. Lucha House Party, Imperium and Heavy Machinery

6:00 p.m. FINISH: Surprise victors as Ford hits a huge frog splash on Ziggler but Roode then comes up from behind and throws him over the top rope to the floor, giving him and Roode the win. Just a standard battle royal that went by fast. Team SmackDown is up 1-0.

5:57 p.m.: And just like that, we're down to the Ziggler and Roode against The Street Profits.

5:54 p.m.: Bodies are flying out fast and furious with The OC, Ziggler and Ryder, and The Street Profits remaining in the ring.

5:45 p.m.: Time for the first match of the night which was a last-minute addition to the show.

5:40 p.m.: It looks like NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler has some backup for her Triple Threat match as Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are in the building as well.

5:30 p.m.: Shawn Michaels has joined the broadcast to reveal the five members of Team NXT which will be Tommaso Ciampa, WALTER, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Damien Priest.

5:20 p.m.: Paul Heyman is backstage and sounds pretty confident in his client Brock Lesnar. He thinks it will take a miracle for Rey Mysterio to upset Lesnar for the WWE championship in their No Holds Barred match.

5:10 p.m.: Looks like we're getting three matches on the kickoff show including the Triple Threat tag team match along two new matches: Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto along with a battle royal. And Shawn Michaels is going to announce the members of Team NXT in the 5-on-5-on-5 men's elimination match.

5:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of WWE Survivor Series. The show will feature talent from all three brands: "Raw", "SmackDown" and — for the first time — NXT. It's going to be a long one with a two-hour kickoff show just getting underway and then the main show.





WWE Survivor Series 2019 matches

— Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match for the WWE championship

— "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal championship

— Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match

— Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, WALTER, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Damien Priest) in a men’s 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match

— Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan, Natalya) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Toni Storm) in a women’s 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match

— AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roderick Strong

— Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT championship

— The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Undisputed Era in a Triple Threat match (kickoff show)

— WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto (kickoff show)