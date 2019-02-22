WWE Superstar Roman Reigns to Address Ongoing Leukemia Battle on Raw

WWE superstar Roman Reigns (real name, Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his ongoing battle with leukemia on Monday, Feb. 25 on Raw, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old wrestler is currently on leave from the WWE. Reigns has been off television since he announced that his leukemia had returned and relinquished the Universal Championship title in October of 2018.

During his announcement last fall, Reigns told fans that he was first diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. He had been in remission since late 2008 before the cancer came back.

"Sometimes life throws you a curveball and right now the best thing for me to do is go home to focus on my family and my health," Reigns said in September.

Reigns quickly added that this was not a retirement speech.

"After I'm done whooping leukemia's ass once again, I'm coming back home," Reigns declared.

Earlier this month it was announced that the wrestler will return to television this March as a guest star on Nickelodeon's Cousins For Life show.