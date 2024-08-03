WWE SummerSlam 2024 live results: Match card, what to know for PPV in Cleveland

It’s time for WWE’s biggest party of the summer.

Outside of WrestleMania, SummerSlam is one of the grandest premium live events in WWE’s calendar, and one look at Saturday’s slate, it is very much shaping up to be a night that can drastically change the course of wrestling.

There will be seven matches taking place at the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, six of which will be for championship gold, headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the new “Tribal Chief,” Solo Sikoa. But don’t discount the one non-title match; it’s one of the highest anticipated matches of the year with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre finally taking their heated rivalry inside the ring.

When is SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam 2024 is Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where is SummerSlam 2024?

SummerSlam 2024 is taking place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

How to watch SummerSlam 2024: TV channel, streaming

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

When does SummerSlam 2024 preshow start?

Countdown to SummerSlam 2024 begins at 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch SummerSlam 2024 preshow

Countdown to SummerSlam 2024 will be available to watch on Peacock, as well as WWE's social channels and WWE's YouTube channel for free.

SummerSlam 2024 match card

Matches not in order

Undisputed WWE Championship match (Bloodline rules): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

WWE Women's Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Women's World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk (with Seth Rollins as special guest referee)

