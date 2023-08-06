WWE SummerSlam 2023 results and highlights: Who is the Tribal Chief?

WWE

The WWE isn't calling it The Biggest Party of the Summer anymore, but SummerSlam 2023 is still one of the absolute highlights of the wrestling calendar.

That feels especially true this year, with a clutch of absolutely massive matches making this one of the most anticipated PPVs for quite some time.

Of course at the very top of the bill Jey Uso went head-to-head with Roman Reigns with not just the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship up for grabs, but also status as the Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor tried to regain the top dog status he lost through injury all those years ago as he faced Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

And there was also the not-so-small matter of a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship (plus a bit of extras), and the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy.

Here's how it all went down at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Match 1: Logan Paul vs Ricochet

WINNER: Logan Paul

Match 2: Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

WINNER: Cody Rhodes



Match 3: Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royale

WINNER: LA Knight

Match 4: Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler [MMA Rules]

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

Match 5: WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs Drew McIntyre

WINNER and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Gunther

Match 6: World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs Finn Balor

WINNER and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Match 6: WWE Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Charlotte

WINNER and NEW WWE Women's Champion: Bianca Belair

Match 7: WWE Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs Io Sky [Money in the Bank cash-in]

WINNER and NEW WWE Women's Champion: Io Sky

Match 8: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso [Tribal Combat]

WINNER and STILL Undisputed WWE Universal Champion AND Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns

