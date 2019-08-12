WWE SummerSlam 2019 results: Seth Rollins slays Brock Lesnar while The Fiend stuns with in-ring debut

Seth Rollins has defeated "The Beast" -- again.

Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to close out WWE SummerSlam, following his win over Lesnar earlier this year at WrestleMania 35, to become a two-time WWE Universal champion.

The audience at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was buzzing during the wild and physical main event. Several times, it looked like Rollins was going to win only to be overpowered by Lesnar. Just when it looked like Rollins was out of it, he kept fighting back and finally finished off Lesnar with his trademark Stomp to get the victory.

It was the only championship that changed hands on the night in what turned out to be a shorter event than usual. Becky Lynch retained the "RAW" women's championship after making Natalya tap out to her Disarm-Her submission move. Elsewhere, Bayley successfully defending the "SmackDown" women's title against Ember Moon while AJ Styles retained the United States Championship against Ricochet.

In maybe the most unsatisfying moment of the night, Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton went to a count-out draw for the WWE championship. That was followed by one of the most anticipated moments of the show with "The Fiend" -- the alter ego of Bray Wyattt -- finally made his in-ring debut.

Plus, a pair of legends returned to action and had a very good showing for themselves in what turned out to be an above average and fun show.

Check out Sporting News complete coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2019 below.

(All times Eastern.)

WWE SummerSlam 2019 results: Live updates, highlights from every match

Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar to win the Universal championship

10:30 p.m. FINISH: Back in the ring where Rollins hits another frog splash. He hits the Stomp but Lesnar kicks out at the last second and the crowd is buzzing while Heyman is in full panic mode. Rollins is calling for the Stomp again and goes for it but Lesnar catches him. Rollins gets out, superkick and then hits the Stomp. 1-2-3 and Seth Rollins has done it! He has won the Universal championship! That was really fun. Great chemistry and great action as they had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

10:26 p.m.: Lesnar clears an announcer's table but Rollins kicks him and "The Beast" is on the table. Rollins goes to the top rope, then the top of the post and take to the air. Holy moley.

10:24 p.m. : Lesnar is really targeting the ribs and drives Rollins hard into the corner. He tries again but Rollins moves out of the way and Lesnar flies into the corner post. He then gets kicked off the apron and into an announcer's table. Rollins then connects with a dive and and a second one. He goes for a third but Lesnar catches him and drives him into the post.

10:21 p.m. : Lesnar is picking Rollins apart including a suplex on the floor. He goes for an F5 outside the ring but Rollins escapes and throws Lesnar face-first into the ring post. Back in the ring and Rollins hits a high knee. He goes for another off the top rope but Lesnar avoids it and then delivers a German suplex. Crowd is gettinig hyped up.

10:18 p.m.: Lesnar goes for the suplex again and again Rollins lands on his feet. He hits a pair of superkicks and goes for another Stomp but Lesnar catches him and connects with an F5. He then picks up Rollins and swings him in circles using the tape on his midsection. Now it's time to go to Suplex City with three suplexes in a row.

10:15 p.m.: Heyman does the introduction for his client and here we go. As expected, Lesnar goes right after Rollins' injured ribs and is pounding on him in the corner. Lesnar goes for a German suplex but Rollins lands on his feet and hits the Stomp. He makes the cover but Lesnar kicks out.

10:10 p.m.: This show is expected to go to 11:00 p.m. ET and this is the final match. We'll see. I smell an angle. Rollins is out first and has his ribs taped up after the beating he took the past two weeks on "RAW".

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeats Finn Balor

10:03 p.m. FINISH: Balor goes for the Coup de Grace but "The Fiend" avoids it and applies the Mandible Claw. Balor is out and "The Fiend" scores the pin and poses over Balor. The lights go out and you hear Wyatt's laugh and him standing in the ring before he disappears. Creepy. Strange. Everything that he needed for his debut.

10:00 p.m.: The bell rings and "The Fiend" immediately grabs Balor and floors him with a head butt. Balor is trying to fight back but gets drilled with a clothesline to the back. He plants Balor with a urinagi and is taunting him. He looks at his hands and seems to be struggling with his emotions. He fights through that and goes for Sister Abagail but Balor fights back with a Sling Blade and a stomp.

9:57 p.m.: The "Firefly Funhouse" open airs and then the screen says "Let Him In". Here comes "The Fiend" to a new metal version of his previous theme while holding a lantern made of Bray Wyatt's head. He's wearing his mask along with red and black striped long trunks. The crowd is totally into this and holding up their cell phones as lights.

9:53 p.m.: After all this time, we finally get to see "The Fiend" in action. I think people are just as interested in his presentation and ring entrance.

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton go to a draw, Kingston retains the WWE championship

9:47 p.m. FINISH: Kingston is out of the ring in front of his family and Orton comes out there. He's stalking Kofi with his kids looking on and the referee is counting. Orton takes too long and Kingston gets ticked off and goes wild on Orton as they're both counted out. Um, sure?! Not the finish anyone expected and the crowd fires off BS chants.

Kingston grabs a Kendo stick and works over Orton with it before laying him out with a Trouble in Paradise. The crowd is not happy and quiet as Kingston poses with the title. Not a bad match but not a good ending either.

9:43 p.m. : Orton catches Kingston in the ropes and plants him with a DDT. He's ready to deliver an RKO and goes for it, but Kingston reverses into a backslide. Orton escapes but Kingston kicks him in the head in the corner. He climbs to the top and dives off but right into an RKO! Both men are down.

9:40 p.m.: Kingston connects with a DDT and then levels Orton with a thunderous two-handed chop and then another followed by a drop kick and a clothesline. Kingston with a Boom drop and he's fired up but Orton grabs Kingston and drops him back-first across his knee. Orton mocks Kingston before the champ backdrops him to the floor and then flies off of the top rope and connects with a Trust Fall.

9:36 p.m.: They're back fighting on the floor and Orton drops him again on one of the ringside announcer's tables. He's picking Kingston apart using his size and doesn't seem to have much respect for the champion.

9:33 p.m.: Orton is taking his time and he gives Kofi a back suplex into the announcer's table before rolling him back in the ring.

9:31 p.m.: Kingston is aggressive early in this one, going right after Orton and even hits a clubbing blow off the top rope. He connects with punches but Orton stops him with a thumb to the eye. Kingston goes to the top rope but Orton pushes him off and Kingston goes flying into the barricade.

9:27 p.m.: Kofi's kids are in the front row and pancakes are flying before this one.

Charlotte Flair defeats Trish Stratus

9:15 p.m. FINISH: It's a chopfest as they go back and forth. Stratus with a Chick kick but can't score the pin. Flair slowly gets up and she drills Stratus with a big kick and slaps on the Figure Four. She turns it into the Figure Eight and Stratus has nowhere to go and taps out. A really good match and Stratus proved that she can go toe-to-toe with the best in WWE. A bit surprising that both Canadian women in Stratus and Natalya lost via tapout on the show. This one felt more like a passing of the baton.

After the match, Stratus posed for the crowd as they cheered her on.

9:12 p.m.: Stratus with a roll through and puts Flair in her own Figure Four. She even arches up to a Figure Eight and Flair finally gets to the ropes and she screams in pain. Flair misses a spear and eats a turnbuckle and Stratus hits the Stratusfaction but Flair kicks out. Barely.

9:08 p.m.: Flair goes for a moonsault but Stratus rolls out of the way. They exchange shots before Stratus fires back with a series of chops. They go to the top rope and exchange punches but Stratus get the better of them and then hits a huge hurricanrana. The crowd is getting into this more and more.

9:05 p.m.: Flair is mocking Stratus while kicking her in the face and Stratus is fired up and dropping punches. She goes to the apron and Flair connects with a vicious kick to the face and Stratus is down.

9:00 p.m.: Stratus with some early offense including a hurricanrana and Flair looks surprised. She dumps Flair out on the floor and then dives on her. When Stratus goes to climb back in the ring, Flair swipes her leg out from under her and Trish goes face-first into the steel steps.

8:55 p.m.: Stratus has done interviews this week stating that this will be her final match. If that's true, she's wrapping up in her hometown of Toronto.

8:53 p.m.: They're showing a video package recapping the Roman Reigns mystery attacker and how he attacked Buddy Murphy on "RAW" until he said that Rowan was the guilty party. Plus, the recapped how Rowan beat up Murphy during the kickoff show over that. Maybe something is going to play out about this situation yet and there's still two hours to go and just four matches.

Kevin Owens defeats Shane McMahon

8:48 p.m. FINISH: Owens with a diving cannonball outside the ring and he lands on McMahon along with both referees. He has McMahon back in the ring and grabs the chair but Elias grabs his leg so he happily goes to the floor and smashes him with the chair. He goes back in the ring with the chair but the regular referee is back up. He hands over the chair and connects with a low blow behind his back. Stunner and Owens scores the win. Good sports entertainment right there. And he doesn't have to quit!

8:44 p.m.: McMahon hits a DDT and then wants to insult Owens and goes for a Sharpshooter but Owens counters a pop-up powerbomb but Elias has the referee distracted. Elias throws a chair in the ring and Owens wants to use it but can't or else he'd be disqualified. Shane wants him to use it and slaps him but Owens throws the chair outside the ring. McMahon misses Owens and his Elias off the apron. KO with a superkick and then a frog splash. Then another and he makes the cover but Elias pulls the ref out of the ring. Damn.

8:39 p.m.: McMahon announces that to make sure this is a fair fight, Elias has been named the special ringside enforcer. Owens does not approve but he's not backing down from the fight. Elias and Owens jaw at one another outside the ring and Owens gets back in and ends up drilling McMahon with a cannonball. It doesn't take long before McMahon comes back.

8:35 p.m.: Owens is kind of a big deal in Canada.

Bayley defeats Ember Moon to retain the "SmackDown" women's championship

8:28 p.m FINISH.: They get to the top and Bayley with a Bayley to Belly and scores the win. Not a bad match but the crowd was never into it. That's what happens when WWE hasn't done enough to make them stand out.

8:25 p.m. : Bayley slaps on an inverted Boston Crab that Ember finally gets out of and she fires back with a big superkick. Ember then with a hurricanrana off the top rope and then hits a move similar to a Codebreaker but Bayley kicks out of the pin.

8:22 p.m.: Bayley drops Ember across the ropes and then delivers a suplex. She then kicks away at Ember in the corner and ends up on the apron and holds onto the top rope while choking the challenger. That's something different.

8:17 p.m.: Second women's championship match of the night. Ember comes out early and hits a somersault clothesline into the corner.

8:12 p.m.: I can't do this justice.

AJ Styles defeats Ricochet to retain the United States championship

8:09 p.m. FINISH: Styles gets some quick offense on Ricochet but the challenger fights back again. He goes back to the top rope and kicks Anderson away again but Styles recovers and catches him flying off into a Styles Clash to get the win. Afterward, the O.C. attacks Ricochet and hurts him even more but it felt short. That being said, it was still very good.

8:07 p.m.: Styles has the Calf Crusher locked on but Ricochet counters with the Anaconda Vice. Back on their feet and Ricochet with a Northern Lights suplex and then hits a twisting suplex and almost gets the win. He goes to the top apron and the O.C. tried to get involved but Ricochet kicks Anderson and lands a moonsault on Gallows.

8:03 p.m.: Styles is back on the offensive with a ushigoroshi before Ricochet comes back with a step-up enziguri. He really selling his left knee.

7:59 p.m.: Styles is going after Ricochet's knee and trying to ground him but he's fighting through it. He connects with a kick to the head and a flying elbow from the top rope that hits a standing Styles in the chest.

7:55 p.m.: Ricochet is wearing a sweet Nightwing outfit for this one. And I think it gives him special powers.

7:52 p.m. : The picture tells the story.

7:48 p.m. : Will this be the match of the night? We'll find out soon enough

7:45 p.m.: You knew Drake had to make an appearance with the show being in Toronto.

7:42 p.m.: Goldberg is leaving to the back but Ziggler grabs a mic while lying in the ring and says that Goldberg doesn't have the guts to face him man-to-man. So Bill comes back and saws him in half again with another spear. Ziggler again gets on the mic while laying in pain and says that Goldberg doesn't have the (guts) to face him man-to-man and that's why he never made it in this business. Cue the music and here comes Goldberg again. Yep, another spear. Maybe Ziggler will learn this time.

Goldberg defeats Dolph Ziggler

7:38 p.m. FINISH: Goldberg is 52 and is still in fantastic shape. They stand toe-to-toe and Ziggler hits a superkick. He hits another one but Goldberg gets up. He comes back with a vicious spear and Ziggler is down. Time for a Jackhammer and Goldberg gets the win. Short and to the point, exactly what it should have been .

7:33 p.m.: Ziggler is out first and grabs to mic to tell everyone that you are looking at the best damn thing that has ever happened to pro wrestling. "Legends come and legends but ol' DZ is always here to steal the damn show." He then says Goldberg tends to "not show up for matches". And here comes Goldberg and the crowd is chanting.

7:30 p.m.: Big bad Bill is going on early!

Becky Lynch defeats Natalya in a submission match to retain the "RAW" women's championship

7:23 p.m. FINISH: Quite the insult as Lynch puts Natalya in her own submission move and she has the Sharpshooter locked on in the middle of the ring. She crawls over and finally counters out of it. The crowd is totally into this one. Now it's Nattie putting the Disarm-Her on Lynch who tries to get to the ropes but gets dragged back into the center of the ring before Lynch gets out of it. But Natalya puts her in the Sharpshooter and Lynch finally fights to the ropes and gets dragged back in the ring. Lynch now with a Disarm-Her and Natalya screams in pain. She finally taps and Lynch holds onto the title. Really good match with strong storytelling.

7:19 p.m. : Natalya has targeted Lynch's left knee, kicking it and suplexes her into the ropes. Now she's locked in the Sharpshooter while standing on the top rope. Lynch finally gets out of it and tosses Natalya shoulder first into the steel steps.

7:15 p.m.: They could out fast as Natalya goes on the attack and hits a discus clothesline but Lynch comes back with a Beck-sploder suplex. Lynch goes for the Disarm-Her early but can't get it.

7:10 p.m.: The champ comes out first and mostly gets cheered with a few boos. Natalya is next and gets a solid pop when her music hits and she walks out with a Canadian flag.

7:06 p.m.: They're not wasting any time and coming out of the gate with this one.

7:03 p.m.: Here we go with the main card for SummerSlam. And we've got pyro!

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeat The IIconics to retain the women's tag team championships

6:49 p.m. FINISH: Royce then has a freakout after she drops Bliss but can't get the win. Bliss comes back with a hard right hand and hits Twisted Bliss to get the win. The IIconics are a really fun act, but are not good at wrestling.

6:45 p.m.: The IIconics get beat up early but come back, including what may be the slowest spinning heel kick ever by Peyton Royce. Billie Kaye gets in the ring and freaks out when she can't get a three count. Bliss gets the tag but gets leveled by Kaye and Cross breaks up the pin just in time.

6:41 p.m.: Bliss and Cross just won the titles during a Fatal 4-Way match this past week on "RAW" and The IIconics were the first team eliminated in that match.

6:35 p.m.: Guess who's in the ring? Yep, it's Elias and he has a song for the biggest show of the summer. Elias sings that he's been in Toronto for a week and wants to leave in a hearse. He adds that he knows he's in Toronto because he doesn't see the Stanley Cup which earns him plenty of boos. He ends that he can't wait to join in friend Kawhi Leonard in L.A. and the crowd hates on him again. Music hits and here comes Canada's own — Edge! He comes to the ring and plants Elias with a spear.

Buddy Murphy gets the win against Apollo via disqualification

6:30 p.m.: Crews goes for another moonsault off the apron to the floor but Murphy sidesteps it andthrowsw Crews into the steps. He then hits a dive from the ring but Rowan comes out of nowhere and attacks Murphy. He is not happy that Murphy told Reigns that he is responsible for attacking Roman Reigns. Rowan powerbombs Murphy into the ring post and screams "keep my name out of your mouth."

6:27 p.m.: Nice sequence as Crews catches Murphy jumping off the ropes and hits him with a fallaway slam and then connects with a standing moonsault.

6:24 p.m. : Match time! Every though Murphy has been on "SmackDown" for a while, this is his first official match as part of the brand. He wastes no time and immediately levels Crews and almost gets the pin.

6:20 p.m.: Booker T is rambling on commentary about how Becky is the "The Man" right now, but at one time, Natalya was no doubt the best in the business and she's definitely the best when it comes to submissions. Sell that match, Book!

6:13 p.m.: Drake Maverick joins the announce team and vows to leave Toronto with the 24/7 championship so he can finally consummate his marriage. Little does he know that R-Truth and Carmella are sitting in front of the announce table. The two finally get up and Drake comes back with a referee and chases Truth but Carmella trips him so she and the champ can get away. Hijinks and tomfoolery!

Drew Gulak defeats Oney Lorcan to retain the WWE cruiserweight championship

6:10 p.m. FINISH: Lorcan opens up with hard strikes and slaps to Gulak who goes down. The champion gets to the edge of the ring and grabs the ring skirt so Lorcan can't pick him up so Lorcan stomps his hand and he lets go. While the referee puts the skirt back, Gulak punches Lorcan in the Adam's apple and finishes him off with a Cyclone Driver for the pin. Solid match but needed more time to kick it into another gear.

6:07 p.m.: Lorcan follow Gulak to outside the ring and delivers some thunderous chops. They go back in the ring and the champ puts on the Gu-Lock but Lorcan gets his foot on the ropes. They get to their feet and both go down with a double clothesline.

6:03 p.m.: Lots of mat wrestling and hard-hitting to start this off as expected between these two. Gulak bodyslams Lorcan against the ropes and he falls hard.

5:59 p.m.: Here comes the first match of the night. BTW, if you're not following Oney Lorcan on Twitter, DO IT NOW !

5:46 p.m.: Let's go to the locker room where the OC bumps into Finn Balor. AJ Styles says that if Balor needs some help against "The Fiend" tonight, all he has to do is say 'when'. Bullet Club - ASSEMBLE!

5:41 p.m.: Kevin Owens is being interviewed backstage and addresses why he didn't insist before that Shane McMahon also put his career in the line in their match. He explained that he needed this match to happen and he plans on taking out years of frustration on McMahon. Plus, Shane proved on TV this past week that he has no integrity but not putting his career on the line. Still, it's weird that Owens is the only person who has to quit in this match. Maybe something will change before the match.

5:35 p.m.: Mick Foley is on set to talk about "The Fiend" who recently used Foley's Mandible Claw on him during the "RAW Reunion" show. Foley is so good at explaining things as he says that while he's been dominated in the ring before, he's never felt this helpless. Plus, he explained how the Mandible Claw is a nerve hold that he came up with to cause both physical and emotional trauma against The Undertaker years ago.

5:28 p.m.: Check out our predictions for tonight's show . Don't blame us for missing the two matches - WWE just added them a little while ago!

5:20 p.m.: In case you weren't following along live on Saturday night, check out Sporting News' live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Toronto . It was another fantastic night of action for the NXT brand including Adam Cole surviving a 2-out-of-3 falls match to retain the NXT championship.

5:13 p.m.: The Miz has joined the announce table to brag about his plan in tricking Dolph Ziggler into facing Goldberg tonight. BTW, The Miz will take ono Ziggler tomorrow night on "RAW." Speaking of Ziggler, he doesn't seem too concerned about facing the WWE Hall of Famer.

5:05 p.m.: Here's our kickoff panel for the first hour: Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Beth Phoenix, and David Otunga. This will change for the second hour of the kickoff show. Why is it two hours? Good question but this is nothing new.

4:55 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. We'll be here all night with the kickoff show starting at the top of the hour and then the main card beginning at 7:00 p.m. Earlier this afternoon, WWE announced two new matches for the show including Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending the women's tag team titles against Peyton Royce and Billie Kay as well as Buddy Murphy versus Apollo Crews. Both of those matches will take place on the kickoff show along with Drew Gulak against Oney Lorcan for the Cruiserweight championship.