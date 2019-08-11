WWE SummerSlam 2019 start time, matches, PPV cost for preshow, main event

It's that point in the summer when WWE holds its annual SummerSlam event. This year, the "biggest party of the summer" will take place Sunday, Aug. 11. It's also heading north of the border, to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

That's a big change for SummerSlam, which has taken place in Brooklyn the past four years and in Los Angeles the six years prior to that. WWE’s second-biggest event of the year is in Toronto for the first time since 2004.

Below is everything you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2019, including the start time for both the preshow and main event, a list of confirmed matches and all the rumors leading into Sunday.

SummerSlam is quickly approaching and the card is coming together so keep checking back here for updates.

What time does WWE SummerSlam 2019 start?

Date: Sunday, Aug. 11

Time: 5 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE SummerSlam 2019 will air live on Sunday, Aug. 11. The preshow is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2019, PPV cost

WWE SummerSlam 2019 will be available for purchase on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.

The WWE Network is available at WWE.com or by downloading the app on certain smart TVs — including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic — as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to watch the WWE Network online.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 match card

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal championship Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE championship Becky Lynch vs. Natalya in a submission match for the "Raw" women's championship Bayley vs. Ember Moon for the "SmackDown" women's championship Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens; if Owens loses, he must quit WWE AJ Styles vs. Ricochet for the United States championship Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan for the cruiserweight championship

Note: Each of the matches listed above are confirmed for the official card.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 rumored matches

— Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

— Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander

— The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Fatal 4-Way match for the women's tag team championship

— Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali for the Intercontinental championship

— The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery for the "SmackDown" tag team championship

— Aleister Black vs. Sami Zayn