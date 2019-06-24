WWE Stomping Grounds results: Seth Rollins reigns as Universal Champion after beating Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins still reigns as Universal Champion after defeating Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Rollins had grown used to having the deck stacked against him in recent weeks, and needed a little help to edge past his latest challenge.

Challenger Corbin had oddly been given the choice of naming the referee for their bout, cheekily opting for Lacey Evans.

The Sassy Southern Belle had earlier challenged for the Raw Women's Championship held by her rival and Rollins' girlfriend, Becky Lynch.

It took the intervention of the latter to finally help Rollins over the line - Lynch spearing Evans through the ringside barricade before Corbin was dispatched with a Stomp.

Many fans had hoped WWE would hold off on bringing Lynch and Rollins' real-life relationship into an on-screen storyline but, as is so often their form, the company have wasted no time in doing just that.

Lynch had seen off Evans with a Diss-Arm-Her in the night's opening contest in a repeat of their Money in the Bank match, before blue-brand champ Bayley retained her Smackdown Women's Championship by seeing off Alexa Bliss with a Bayley-to-Bayley - even the efforts of Nikki Cross not enough to knock Bayley off her stride.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston also retained at Stomping Grounds. Dolph Ziggler has, in truth, rarely looked like unseating the New Day member as champ during their brief feud, but that changed for a brief moment on Sunday night.

After a decent outing in a steel cage, Ziggler looked closest to exiting via the door and claiming the title, before a risky dive from Kingston took him up over the Show Off, through the ropes and out the door, landing on the floor to retain.

Lacey Evans was the guest referee (WWE)

Kingston at least fared better than his New Day brethren; Big E and Xavier Woods came up short in a tag bout against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after a stunner from the latter on Woods.

The United States Championship was one of only two to switch on the night.

Champ Samoa Joe was upset by Ricochet - the two had put on a short but fantastic match, with the former NXT superstar picking up something of a shock win over Joe to claim the gold.

The new title-holder quickly has his work laid out for him, though, after being challenged backstage by AJ Styles who has realigned himself with old pals Gallows & Anderson.

The other superstar left standing tall with a new championship was Drew Gulak, who unexpectedly ended the reign of Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese.

Bayley retained her championship with a win over Alexa Bliss (WWE)

Their triple-threat match also included Akira Tozawa and was held on the night's Kick-Off Show as a high-flying, fast paced affair.

Tellingly, though, Gulak pinned Tozawa to win the gold rather than champ Nese, meaning the previous incumbent will no doubt come calling for a re-match.

The Smackdown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan have been relatively quiet in recent weeks but they kept hold of their championships at Stomping Grounds by seeing off Heavy Machinery.

The challengers looked to be in a very promising position after Tucker had wiped out the giant Rowan with a cross-body on the outside, only to be undone by an inside-cradle from the wily Bryan who did the job for his team.

Roman Reigns once again defeat Drew McIntyre in the other bout of the night. Reigns has been battling McIntyre and Shane McMahon in recent months, but once again came out on top after first dealing with McMahon and then nailing the Scot with a Spear.

Any suggestions that the two were finished were quickly short-lived, however, with McMahon proclaiming that Reigns must face both foes in a handicap match on Monday night.

WWE STOMPING GROUNDS QUICK RESULTS

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated Big E & Xavier Woods

United States Championship: Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe (c)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) defeated Heavy Machinery

Kickoff Show – Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese (c) and Akira Tozawa