WWE star The Miz talks '80s baseball and '90s pro wrestling on 'Old Baseball Cards'

You know World Wrestling Entertainment star The Miz as one of the best mic workers in the biz — basically he’s got the gift to gab and it’s made him a star in the pro-wrestling industry and on reality TV. Just look at his “Miz and Mrs.” show on USA Network.

On this week’s episode’s of “Old Baseball Cards” — Yahoo Sports’ baseball-card driven nostalgia show — The Miz joins us for an all-new crossover episode. We caught up with him at the MLB All-Star Game, where he was the MVP of the Legends and Celebrity Softball Game, and took a few minutes to open up some 1987 Topps cards AND some Smackdown cards from 1999.

If that sounds like fun — yes, you’re right, it is. We talk about baseball players from decades ago as well as wrestlers like Val Venis, Road Dogg Jesse James and others. Then, as we always do on “Old Baseball Cards,” we pull off a trade. Only this time, we’re trading baseball players for pro wrestlers.

The Miz opened up some 1987 baseball cards and found some of his colleagues in a pack of wrestling cards. (Yahoo Sports)

If you’re new to our show, we open packs of baseball cards from the ’80s and ’90s with baseball players, coaches and famous fans (and The Miz is one of those!). The cards aren’t worth much, but they’re great for reactions and storytelling. We’ve got plenty of great episodes below for you to check out.

