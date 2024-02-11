WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Toni Cassano in New Jersey Wedding Officiated by Maria Menounos (Exclusive)

"She really is just my ride or die. She's by my side no matter what," Berenato tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new wife

Daria Berenato and Toni Cassano have officially tied the knot!

The WWE star, 30, and her fitness model fiancée, 33, said “I do” on Feb. 10 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey — a sprawling venue that the brides joke was ironically quite big for their “intimate” ceremony — surrounded by 140 of their closest family and friends, including Berenato's fellow WWE wrestlers, their rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I think we have two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people," said Berenato ahead of the wedding. "We have our neighbors coming and old family friends, and so it's like this big wrestler next to my little neighbor. There's going to be some funny pairings there.”

Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance.

Belair, who was in the ring the night the couple met, served as flower girl as a surprise set up by Cassano for Berenato.

Guests were asked to wear all-black attire to the elegant affair, while Cassano, Berenato and Cassano's two daughters, Giovanna and Valentina, were decked out in white. Neither bride opted to have a bridal party, and their respective wedding outfits remained a surprise until the big day.

Cassano worked with the "amazing" Karen Sabage for her dress, while Berenato weighed a few different options until the very end.

“I didn’t want to wear a traditional, buttoned-up tuxedo or a dress,” says Berenato. “I wanted an outfit!"



Cassano’s daughters, ages 8 and 12, both had special roles during the celebration.

"Blending our families happened so organically," says Cassano, who surprised Berenato by singing her vows.

“They [would] say, 'How much longer to our wedding?’” adds Berenato, beaming. “So that is how we look at it. Our older daughter, Giovanna, she's very good at playing the piano, so she's [playing] Toni's walk down the aisle song. And then our little one, Valentina, is in charge of the rings.”

The sentimental touches didn't end with the couple's daughters, as the ceremony was made all the more special thanks to their officiant: Maria Menounos (wearing Monique Lhuillier), a longtime friend of Berenato's.

“That was one element that was really special to me. Maria and her husband Keven [Undergaro] have been a huge part of my life. They're the reason I'm in the WWE — they introduced me to that whole world," Berenato says. "They were my mentors back when I was 20 years old bartending in Los Angeles, so they've been with me the entire ride.”

“They've also seen some of my previous relationships and had some opinions. So when I found Toni and they met Toni, they fell in love with her the same way that I did," she continues. "And so to have Maria put into words — because she's so good at that — everything that has transpired here was the perfect fit.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Menounos and Undergaro reflect on their long friendship with Berenato. "Daria began hosting for our AfterBuzz Network when she was just 21 where she immediately became family to Kev and me. First female MMA fighter in WWE history, first openly gay female in WWE history, first in our hearts as her West coast parents and now proud wife to the equally beautiful, smart, talented and loyal, Toni Cassano!" say the couple. "This union was long awaited. And I so cherish this opportunity to officiate their wedding. Their love is a fairytale."

Berenato calls her new wife her "ride or die," adding that Cassano is "by my side no matter what" — including on the dance floor.

At the reception, the brides will enjoy their first dance (following rounds of lessons!) to Etta James' “At Last,” and they expect their loved ones to break it down to plenty of 2000s hip hop and R&B, along with country music hits.

For food, guests were served a wide variety of options, ranging from rigatoni dishes to freshly carved steak, plus seafood towers during the cocktail hour.

The brides also curated their own signature drinks: a spicy margarita for Cassano and a Moscow Mule for Berenato.

As for a sweet treat to end the night?

"Cannolis, and anything [else] you can imagine,” Berenato says.

At the end of the night, food trucks will be lined up for guests to feast on as the party winds down. “Because who doesn't leave a wedding hungry?” says the WWE pro.

“I know there's so much food at the wedding, but then you drink and you party and you dance and you burn 5,000 calories on the dance floor and then you're starving!" she explains. "So we have pizza and donuts on the way out, which I'm so stoked for because they're my two favorite foods. I got to pick that!”

The couple’s next big adventure will be their honeymoon in Costa Rica, where neither has been before.

“I've been wanting to go for a long time,” says Berenato. “You have the volcanoes, you have the rainforest, you have the zip lining, you have the food tasting. So many different things to do. And so we're going to hotel hop and resort hop and just explore Costa Rica, and we're going to eat, pray, love.”

Then, the two are ready to begin their new life together. And though their schedules are jam-packed between Berenato's WWE career, Cassano’s fitness competitions and their joint real estate endeavors as house flippers, the couple is open to possibly expanding their family one day.

“It's something we talk about often, and I just think when you love someone so much, to think about bringing another being into this world that is yours together is so special. I think it would be a blessing if and when it does happen," says Berenato. "[We] have to see how the next couple years go. I got to make sure my family that we currently have is secure and everything's taken care of.”

Cassano agrees. “And then we’ll see,” she says with a smile.

