WWE star Bray Wyatt dies at age 36

Bray Wyatt died at age 36, according to WWE head of creative Triple H. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Windham Rotunda, known as WWE star Bray Wyatt, died suddenly at age 36, WWE announced on Thursday.

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Details of Rotunda’s death were scarce. Wyatt last wrestled against LA Knight at this year’s Royal Rumble in January.

Born into a wrestling family, Rotunda rose to fame last decade playing a backwoods bayou-inspired character, leading a faction known as the Wyatt Family in the early 2010s. Rotunda, alongside the late Jon Huber (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan, was a primary foil for the Shield stable (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose).

Rotunda’s evolution as a character was unmatched creatively as he introduced a Mr. Rogers-esque persona alongside his “Fiend” alter ego. The creativity and talent both inside and outside of the ring made him a fan-favorite throughout his entire career.

Wyatt won fuve championships throughout his career, including the WWE championship and WWE universal championship (twice), the company’s top two individual titles.

Rotunda is survived by his partner, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, their two children together, his brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), father Mike Rotunda, uncle Barry Windham, and two children from a previous marriage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.