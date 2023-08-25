WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dead at 36

Triple H tweeted on Thursday that Bray Wyatt “unexpectedly passed away earlier today”

WWE wrestling superstar Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36.

The WWE confirmed his death in an official statement on Thursday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," the statement read. "Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017.

No other details are available at the moment.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE executive, announced Wyatt’s death on Thursday via Twitter (now known as X).

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”



Dwayne Johnson tweeted he is “heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing.”

“Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe,” he wrote in the online tribute. “Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.”

“My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. #ohana,” he concluded.

"The Superstar known as Bray Wyatt, however, was seemingly much more lighthearted and regularly welcomed his fireflies in the WWE Universe to his Firefly Fun House," his WWE bio read. "His friends, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy, were right there with him every step of the way as he taught the WWE Universe valuable lessons about sharing, friendship, and, occasionally, much more diabolical things."

In 2013, the wrestler, born Windham Rotunda, rejoined the federation’s WWE’s main roster as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

"I am incredibly grateful. I’m really, really nervous to be here. I never thought this would happen," Wyatt told Fox News in regard to his return. "This right here, this is just me OK? This is a version of me I never got to introduce to you guys before. This is just me being me – genuine me – for the first time."

Over the course of his career, Wyatt won the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. He also won two tag team championships.

This story is developing.



