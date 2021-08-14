WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena and Roman Reigns Have a Showdown, Apollo Crews Faces Shinsuke Nakamura

Just a week before its blockbuster SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV), WWE SmackDown kicked off with John Cena starting the show. Cena returned for a face-to-face showdown with Universal champion Roman Reigns and the two traded verbal barbs. The champion and challenger’s verbal deluge went into hyperdrive ahead of their Universal Championship Match at the upcoming blockbuster PPV.

Last night’s episode also witnessed Seth Rollins cutting an in-ring promo showing a career retrospective of himself and SummerSlam opponent Edge. He pointed out that he’s done better than everything Edge has done so far. Another highlight duel was Apollo Crews defending his Intercontinental Championship title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

While Cena and Reigns didn’t pull off any fisticuffs, it wasn’t the same in the case of SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair and SummerSlam challenger Sasha Banks. The duo took things to a physical level in the show-closing championship match contract signing.

Let’s take a look at last night’s action from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Apollo Crews ((C), w/Commander Azeez) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Ric Boogs): While the reigning champion and the Japanese star were busy in-ring, early interference from their seconds led to their ejection from ringside. After a prolonged back and forth, Nakamura delivered his trademark Kinshasa finisher to earn his second Intercontinental Championship title.

The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy: Chad Gable highlighted his mat game, while Otis showcased his brute power, but it was not enough. Meanwhile, a tag allowed Montez Ford to drop kick and wipe Otis out on the floor. Angelo Dawkins contributed with a pop-up corkscrew neck breaker on Gable to score a pinfall victory.

The Mysterios vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode: The Uso’s interference was of no consequence, as an alert Rey pushed Dominik out of the way before the young star rolled up Roode for a pinfall victory.

Baron Corbin vs Kevin Owens: While Corbin was busy continuing his campaign for financial donations, Owens interrupted and challenged him for a fight. Both men agreed, King Corbin tried but could not put his opponent away. In the end, Owens with a stunning sunset flip scored the win.

