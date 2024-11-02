WWE SmackDown results, highlights (Nov. 1): With 1 word, Roman Reigns adds a chapter to WWE's best story

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 18: Roman Reigns enters the arena during SmackDown at Colonial Life Arena on October 18, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Fire up the divorced dad rock, because like Chris Daughtry says, we're "going home!"

For the uninitiated, Friday's installment of "WWE SmackDown" was the "go-home" episode for Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE. With WWE's biggest stars already in Saudi Arabia for the annual event, SmackDown was taped last week, so spoilers and info leaked out during the week. In case you missed them or the show itself, Uncrowned has you covered.

The Dom Derby

Earlier this week, Pen Shamrock asked us all if Dominik Mysterio is the best thing going right now. Well, I'm here to tell you all — he's damn close. Nia Jax opened the show with a very generic promo before everyone's favorite kayfabe couple interrupted and injected some life — and a ton of boos — into the equation.

Before long Tiffany Stratton — who I wrote about this week — threw her briefcase onto the ring and kind of threatened Jax, kind of threatened Morgan, and then made a play for Mysterio. If this keeps up, we're going to get a WWE version of "John Tucker Must Die" starring Daddy Dom (you can use that idea for free, Trips).

Stratton and Liv battled for Dom's honor (kidding), before the situation devolved into a series of briefcase shots to the head and Jax standing tall before Crown Jewel.

💾 The late '90s/early 2000s reference of the week

Before Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or [insert music service here] existed (shameless plug, you can find The Ariel Helwani Show and Yahoo's Podcasts on ALL OF THEM), we used to ruin our family computers by downloading music in a less-than-legal manner while praying no one called in the hours it took to download LINKIN_PARK_IN_THE_END_FULL_VERSION.mp3. Do you remember?

Corey Graves remembers, because he referenced Napster as Pretty Deadly handed Lin-Manuel Miranda a "Pretty Deadly" playbill and CD. Someone should tell Elton Prince and Kit Wilson that the best place to peddle your mixtape is Times Square.

Elton Prince (R) and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly talk with Lin-Manuel Miranda as they make their entrance to the ring during WWE SmackDown at Barclays Center on November 1, 2024 in New York City. (WWE/Getty Images)

While we're talking about Lin-Manuel, here's ANOTHER DOMINIK MYSTERIO REFERENCE!

Anyway, the Street Profits picked up the win and B-Fab showed off her strength with a body slam of Prince.

Uce on first?

What inning are we in with regards to the Bloodline story? Hopefully not the top of the fifth in Game 5 of the World Series. (Sorry, Yankees fans; congrats Dodgers faithful)

This ongoing, years-long saga is on the short list for the greatest storylines in professional wrestling history and, like Freddie Freeman in the aforementioned World Series, everyone involved is hitting home runs every time they're on screen.

Roman Reigns may have gotten TWO pyro treatments, but I think it's fair to question if he's really the top dog in this story right now. Look, this angle doesn't exist without Reigns and his historic WWE championship run, but go back and watch this segment and tell me Jey Uso isn't the most over star in the ring. Hell, he's getting Cody Rhodes-level pops right now.

JEY USO IS HERE.



THE GREATEST ENTRANCE IN THE WORLD 🔥



YEEEEEEEEET#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SPH4BgCRx3 — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) November 2, 2024

"I'm your equal."



Uce had to set some boundaries ahead of tomorrow’s match at #WWECrownJewel! YEET! 🗣️

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Obm429dVFE — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

All of that said, Reigns made this segment by uttering just one word. That's legit star power and worthy of our...

👑 Uncrowned Yeet of the Night 👑

🌎 Who runs the WWE world?

We're almost a decade into the WWE women's revolution/evolution, and the fruits are showing, especially Friday night. There were five matches on SmackDown Friday, with 16 women either involved directly or ringside.

Just look at the Fatal Four-Way that teed up Saturday's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. Iyo Sky, Piper Niven, Bianca Belair, and Lash Legend are all main-event level talent and they showed out Friday. All of this is taking place with 75% of the Four Horsewomen — Sasha Banks (in AEW), Charlotte Flair (recovering from injury), and Becky Lynch (inactive) — who helped spearhead the movement away from WWE TV.

The depth of the women's roster is incredible right now.

📣 Smack talk

Here's where I am going to complain a little bit — this is the Internet and this is wrestling, of course. I don't think we needed the main event of the night to be a tag-team match. I personally wasn't a fan of Rhodes and Gunther mixing it up in the ring so close to a highly anticipated champion vs. champion contest at Crown Jewel.

Shoot, I'd even argue you'd get a more effective post-match moment with Kevin Owens attacking Randy Orton if he had just beaten Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Here's how I'd have carried it out.

Step 1: Orton/Kaiser is officially made, Imperium confronts Orton in a backstage segment.

Step 2: Rhodes offers Orton backup later in the night.

Step 3: Match happens, Orton plays the hits and pins Kaiser. Tension builds ringside between Rhodes and Gunther.

Step 4: Owens attacks Orton, Rhodes makes the save but gets put in the sleeper by Gunther OR they stare each other down to close the show.

The Crown Jewel match between these two should be special regardless, it just seems a little off that now Rhodes is storyline-hampered heading into it.

Closing time

A couple of quick notes before we wrap/score the show:

1. If anyone needs a special walkout graphic, it's Stratton.

2. Candice LeRae is the women's WWE Speed Champion. If you're going to call it out on the name graphic, she should wear the belt to the ring.

3. Indi Hartwell was reportedly released on Friday, meaning her match with LeRae against Naomi and Bayley will be the last of her current WWE run. Not to go all "future endeavors" on her (we do wish her the best), but this is a good moment to share the InDex NXT wedding from a few years ago.

That's that folks. You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here.

👑 8/10 crowns 👑