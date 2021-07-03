WWE SmackDown Results: Edge Hands Jimmy Uso a Painful Lesson; Money in the Bank Qualifier Ends in Chaos

In the final edition of WWE SmackDown from inside the ThunderDome, Edge unleashed a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso to send a message to his Money in the Bank opponent. Elsewhere, Kevin Owens overcame Sami Zayn in a brutal Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Ladder qualifying match.

Here is a recap of all the action from last night’s SmackDown:

Edge hands a painful lesson to Jimmy Uso: The WWE superstar returned with an in-ring promo to kick off SmackDown festivities. He talked about how his Universal Title match at WrestleMania was derailed by the likes of Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Uso told Paul Heyman backstage that he was going to take Edge out before the feud escalated. At the end of the show, Uso called Edge to the ring, but the Universal Champion did not turn up to help Uso after The Head of the Table’s cousin called out to Edge. The two brawled until the Rated-R Superstar unleashed a vicious assault and sent a definite message to his WWE Money in the Bank opponent.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn: Owens and Zayn continued their years-long saga when they engaged once again in a brutal drag-out Last Man Standing duel. In the final moments of a knockdown, Owens delivered a trio of Powerbombs – through the announcer’s table, then another table and followed it with an unforgiving ring apron to claim the victory Zayn and qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin: Shinsuke Nakamura, teamed with Big E against Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and a completely despondent Baron Corbin. However, in the height of the action, Rick Boogs created a distraction by saying Corbin’s car was getting towed and it being possibly repossessed. That allowed Big E to score the win with a Big Ending.

Bianca Belair challenged Bayley to an ‘I Quit’ match at the upcoming Money in the Bank. Bayley said she has never quit anything in her life and made a tall claim that she would quit competing altogether if she lost the match.

Liv Morgan vs Zelina Vega: In the matchup between the two, Vega attempted to use the tights to pin Morgan, but was caught by the referee. In the midst of the action, Morgan opted at using the tights and successfully beating Vega at her own game for a pinfall victory.

Otis vs Angelo Dawkins: Otis got the advantage after Chad ran a distraction that allowed him to hit a belly-to-belly suplex and toss Dawkins across the ring. However, Dawkins hit a Vader Bomb after a second-rope splash for a quick win.

