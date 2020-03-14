WWE Smackdown results: An awkward event that ends with a bone-chilling John Cena-Bray Wyatt promo

Going into the weekend, there would be no major sporting events in the U.S. or Canada (for the foreseeable future) due to the coronavirus outbreak. Except for one.

After canceling its live event scheduled for Friday evening in Detroit, WWE moved forward on its road to Wrestlemania (for now) with an edition of Smackdown Live at its Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance.

At times, the show had a bit of awkwardness with nobody to perform in front of, but the wrestlers made the most of a bad situation by having fun with it. Three matches took place inside the venue and a tag-team title match from this past Sunday's Elimination Chamber aired. The final segment of the show featured a great promo from former 16-time WWE champion John Cena to hype his match that is currently scheduled with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36 on Sunday, April 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cena told announcer Michael Cole that he'll prove Wyatt is nothing more than hype. Wyatt came out and said Cena accepted his challenge because Cena needs to be in the spotlight. It ended with a bone-chilling statement from Wyatt as he leaned in and told Cena to let him in.

Here is what happened on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

WWE Smackdown Live results

(All times Eastern.)

9:56 p.m.: Wyatt comes out in his normal clothes. He said Cena accepted his offer for Wrestlemania because he craves the spotlight. Wyatt vows he'll slaughter Cena at Wrestlemania and tells him to let him in, and the show closes with Wyatt's "Fiend" closing. A fantastic promo by Wyatt to end a very awkward show and one that hopefully doesn't happen again.

9:54 p.m.: Cena says he took the match with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania to shut him up once and for all and prove he's nothing more than just hype.

Story continues

9:52 p.m.: Cena says he doesn't hold anyone down and brings up his loss to The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34, Rob Van Dam at One Night Stand in June 2006 and, yes, a CM Punk mention when he lost to him at Money in the Bank in June 2011.

9:48 p.m.: John Cena out to do an interview to close the show.

Jeff Hardy def. Baron Corbin

9:45 p.m.: With things in control, Corbin turned his attention to Elias. Corbin went to give Hardy his finisher, The End of Days, when Elias started playing a song for Corbin on his guitar. Hardy flipped over to land on his feet, hit the Twist of Fury and went to the top rope for the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall. A waste of Hardy's return to only help enhance the Elias-Corbin program.

9:42 p.m.: Baron Corbin taking on the returning Jeff Hardy with Elias doing commentary with Michael Cole and Triple H. Good to see Hardy back inside the ring.

9:41 p.m.: It was announced that former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be on the show next week to reveal if he's joined WWE as it's been speculated the ex-New England Patriots tight end has joined the organization.

Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro

9:35 p.m.: After a brief back-and-forth exchange, Bryan reverses a pin attempt by Cesaro into a small package for the one, two, three. When it ended, Nakamura and Zayn attacked Bryan. Gulak made the save and then Zayn interfered. All three were beating on Gulak on the outside when Bryan did a tope with the trio before running off. A shame that all of it took about three minutes. Complete waste of time. Hope that wasn't the end of these two in the ring. If you don't want to do matches for a long amount of time, do something else.

9:29 p.m.: Did WWE really just cut to a commercial break a minute into the match?

9:28 p.m.: Zayn joining Triple H and Cole at the commentary booth.

9:27 p.m: Here comes Cesaro. This should be really good if given any time at all.

9:20 p.m.: Daniel Bryan coming out for his match with Cesaro and doing the YES! chant immediately. Too funny.

9:16 p.m.: Miz and Morrison retained the tag team titles, beating The Usos. The tag team is in the ring pandering to ... no one and talking about their movies, favorite TV shows. Miz and Morrison are a funny duo. I like the fact everyone is trying to make the best of a bad situation. Shows good creativity which is something WWE should do more often.

9:03 p.m.: Still get shaken when I see Otis going through the pod of the Chamber and onto the floor.

8:58 p.m.: Cole talking about how Smackdown is trending No. 1 on Twitter is comical. I guess any silver lining WWE can find is good for them. Triple H is tearing it up right now and been the highlight so far of this show.

8:44 p.m: Easy to see that the WWE is trying to ensure they don't have too much in-ring work in front of an empty arena.

8:42 p.m.: WWE is reairing the Smackdown six-team elimination bout for the tag team titles inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday between champion The Miz and John Morrison, The Usos, Lucha House Party, Kofi Kingston and Big E from the New Day, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and Heavy Machinery.

8:37 p.m.: Daniel Bryan tells Drew Gulak he's willing to learn if Gulak can teach him. Zayn, Nakamura and Cesaro intervene. Zayn tells Bryan that getting tips from Gulak is pretty sad. Bryan gets in Zayn's face but Cesaro steps between them. Cesaro tells Bryan if you have a problem then he has an issue with him. Bryan says they can settle the issue in the ring. Bryan and Zayn are great promo guys. Two of the best in WWE.

8:31 p.m.: Kayla Braxton is backstage and out comes Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. They discuss Zayn's Intercontinental title win at Elimination Chamber. The trio quick exit and out comes the returning Jeff Hardy. He tells Braxton that he's grateful to be back when Baron Corbin interrupts him. Corbin mocks Hardy's past issues asking him to walk a straight line and recite the alphabet backward. Hardy says they have a match later on the show so he better be ready. Pretty poor taste mentioning Hardy's troubles.

8:29 p.m.: Reigns says Goldberg is a part-timer and will make things right and walk out of Wrestlemania with the Universal title.

8:26 p.m.: Just doesn't feel right talking about an event that may not even take place.

8:24 p.m.: Cole getting to interview Roman Reigns to discuss the match at Wrestlemania (for now) against Goldberg.

Sasha Banks and Bayley def. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

8:18 p.m.: Bliss and Cross had the advantage when Asuke came out and rammed Cross into the steel steps. That distracted Bliss to allow Banks to execute the Bank Statement for the submission. It was an okay match. You definitely need a crowd as they more often than not really help a match regardless of how good the in-ring action is.

8:15 p.m.: Quite funny that all four women are pandering to ... nobody.

8:12 p.m.: Michael Cole keeps referencing how surreal it is but won't acknowledge why there are no fans inside the Performance Center. Quite interesting.

8:05 p.m.: Bayley and Sasha Banks are the first out to cut a promo in front of ...nobody. Triple H is joining Michael Cole on commentary. To say this is awkward is an understatement. Sasha and Bayley are looking for Paige, who is supposed to appear tonight. Instead, Alexa Bliss and Nicki Cross are out to challenge the best friends to an impromptu tag team match.

8:00 p.m.: Triple H is the first to be seen onscreen. He offers an introduction to the WWE Performance Center in Florida before explaining that tonight's live show will take place in an empty arena. "Forget about the world around you," he says. Off we go.