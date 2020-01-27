WWE Royal Rumble results: Edge returns, Lesnar dominates, McIntyre and Charlotte punch their ticket to WrestleMania

At one of the most celebrated annual events on the WWE calendar — WWE Royal Rumble — it was Drew McIntyre and Charlotte who came away as the big winners as both won their respective Royal Rumble matches and will now get marquee championship matches at WrestleMania 36.

The men's Royal Rumble match saw several surprised entrants including the return of Hall of Fame Edge who retired nine years ago due to a serious neck injury. But it looked to be McIntyre's night after he eliminated "The Beast" Brock Lesnar midway through the match. in the end, he connected with his trademark Claymore Kick to take out Roman Reigns and earn the win.

Earlier in the night, there were plenty of fresh faces from the NXT brand in the women's Royal Rumble. That included former NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler who entered the match at #30 who lasted until the end until Flair was able to eliminate her and score the victory.

Also on the show, Becky Lynch scored a hard fought win against Asuka in a very good match while "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt retained the Universal championship against Daniel Bryan in a rough strap match that left both men with some nasty marks.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 live updates

Drew McIntyre wins the Men’s Royal Rumble

11:11 p.m.: And we're down to Reigns, McIntyre and Edge. Orton delivers a Superman punch to Edge and the crowd hits him with boos. He goes for a spear but Edge leapfrogs him and hits a spear of his own. He tosses Reigns to the apron and now they are both on the apron exchanging shots. Reigns with an elbow and so long Edge. EDGE IS ELIMINATED and we're down to Reigns and McIntyre. McIntyre with a Claymore Kick and so long Reigns. ROMAN REIGNS IS ELIMINATED and DREW MCINTYRE WINS THE ROYAL RUMBLE. Excellent match and the right person won.

11:08 p.m.: Orton with an RKO to McIntyre and then Edge with a spear to the Scottish Psychopath. Edge and RKO then pick up McIntyre and give him a double RKO. Orton is behind Edge who turns around and Orton stops. But Randy makes a mistake and turns his back and Edge dumps him out. RANDY ORTON IS ELIMINATED.

11:06 p.m.: Rollins pleads with his former Shield teammate Reigns to work with him but he won't do it and then McIntyre takes him out. SETH ROLLINS IS ELIMINATED. We're down to Orton, Reigns, McIntyre and Edge.

11:04 p.m.: Black tries to jump off the ropes but Murphy trips him up and Rollins takes him out of the match. ALEISTER BLACK IS ELIMINATED. Owens tossed out Rollins but the AOP catch him and he's still in this. Then Rollins catches KO and KEVIN OWENS IS ELIMINATED. He's not done either and Rollins gets to Joe. SAMOA JOE IS ELIMINATED. At ringside, Black, Owens, and Joe brawl with AOP and Murphy and they fight to the back.

11:01 p.m.: So much for alliances as Owens and Joe exchange shots. The last entrant at #30 is Seth Rollins and the "Monday Night Messiah" has Buddy Murphy and the AOP coming down to the ring with him. Joe and Owens slide out of the ring and begin to brawl with them. Edge gets dragged out of the ring and tossed into the barricade.

10:59 p.m.: At #29 it's Samoa Joe and we've got seven people in the ring between him, Black, Edge, McIntyre, Owens, Orton, and Reigns. It's getting down to the nitty gritty.

10:57 p.m.: Owens with a Stunner on Reigns and then another to Orton. The ring is filling up and we've got Aleister Black in at #28. He and Owens go right at and Black connects with a big knee to the chin and then he gives one to Edge and drops McIntyre with the Fade to Black. Bang.

10:56 p.m.: Just like that, DOLPH ZIGGLER IS ELIMINATED by Roman Reigns. He then fights with McIntyre and then Kevin Owens comes out at #27.

10:55 p.m.: #25 is Randy Orton and he and his former tag team partner Edge team up to eliminate the OC. KARL ANDERSON AND LUKE ANDERSON ARE ELIMINATED. Then at #26 is the Big Dog!

10:54 p.m.: Next up at #24 is Luke Gallows and McIntyre pitches Corbin out. KING CORBIN IS ELIMINATED.

10:52 p.m.: Riddle with big kicks to the chest of McIntyre and a rip cord knee to Edge before Corbin comes up behind him and tosses him out. MATT RIDDLE IS ELIMINATED. The internet is going to trash that decision.

10:50 p.m.: We've got six people in the ring which is the most so far in the match. And there goes Styles at the hands of Edge. AJ STYLES IS ELIMINATED. And now it's NXT superstar Matt Riddle at #23. Bro.... Too bad he's not in there with Lesnar who he has talked about wanting to face for years.

10:48 p.m.: Edge drops Anderson with a spear, Then one to Ziggler and another to McIntyre. Styles hits him with a Pele kick but Edge spears him. There had been rumors of Edge returning after retiring nine years ago following a serious neck injury. And here is #22 - King Corbin.

10:46 p.m.: It's 3-on-1 and Ziggler hits McIntyre with a superkick. They try to eliminate him but can't and Styles then goes after Ziggler. And here comes Edge at #20. IT'S THE HALL OF FAMER EDGE!!! HE'S BACK!!!

10:44 p.m.: Ziggler and McIntyre goes face-to-face and Styles hits the big man in the knee from behind. McIntrye comes back with a big suplex to Ziggler. Next up at #19 is Karl Anderson. Styles is almost eliminated but Anderson saves him.

10:42 p.m.: In at #17 is AJ Styles. He gets in a kick and puts on the Calf Crusher before McIntyre fights out of it. Dolph Ziggler comes down at #18.

10:39 p.m.: The Miz comes down at #16 but Lesnar is still at ringside staring at McIntyre. Claymore Kick and so long Miz. THE MIZ IS ELIMINATED. McIntyre stares at Lesnar who is starting to leave and the crowd is singing "hey hey hey, goodbye" to the champion.

10:37 p.m.: Here comes Ricochet at #15 who springboards into the ring only to be caught by Lesnar and given a suplex. Lesnar takes a breather and now it's Drew McIntyre at #16. He's one of the betting favorites going into the show so this should be interesting. He yells at Brock to "bring it" and Ricochet hits him with a low blow. McIntyre with a Claymore Kick and BROCK LESNAR IS ELIMINATED. Ricochet goes at McIntyre but that wasn't smart and he gets tossed out. RICOCHET IS ELIMINATED.

10:33 p.m.: Strowman is cleaning house and Lee falls out of the ring under the ropes. Strowman goes out and hits him with a running shoulder and then goes back in the ring where Lesnar drops him with a German suplex and does the same to Lee. Strowman and Lee go at it and Lesnar picks them up simultaneously and pitches them over the ropes to the floor. KEITH LEE AND BRAUN STROWMAN ARE ELIMINATED.

10:31 p.m.: Here we go - it's Keith Lee at #13. Get ready for a battle of the super big boys. Even Lesnar is impressed with his size as he's bigger than him. Lesnar with some knees and Lee comes back with a shoulder tackle that drops him. Lee with a big left hand and they both land running clotheslines and go down. And now it's Braun Strowman at #14 so they'll be three giants in there.

10:28 p.m.: First surprise as its MVP in at #12 and Lesnar is dancing to his music. MVP gets in a few shots before he's flattened with an F5. And his return is over. MVP IS ELIMINATED.

10:26 p.m.: In at #11 is the current IC champion Shinsuke Nakamura. His personal cheerleader Sami Zayn takes the title and heads straight to the back. Smart move. Nakamura connects with a kick that drops Lesnar for a second before he simply picks up Nakamura and drops him out of the ring. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA IS ELIMINATED.

10:24 p.m.: Shelton Benjamin is #10. He and Lesnar are legit good friends and trained together in college at the University of Minnesota. Benjamin hugs Heyman before he enters the ring. Lesnar then gives him a hug and acts like he's going to let him survive. Nope. SHELTON BENJAMIN IS ELIMINATED.

10:23 p.m.: Cesaro comes in at #9. Good try but he lasts about 30 seconds. CESARO IS ELIMINATED.

10:22 p.m.: It's 3-on-1 and Kingston hits the Trouble in Paradise. Big E with the Big Ending and Mysterio hits the 619. "The Beast" is staggered but then he chucks Mysterio out of the ring and then clotheslines Big E out. REY MYSTERIO AND BIG E ARE ELIMINATED. And just like that KOFI KINGSTON IS ELIMINATED.

10:20 p.m.: Mysterio is using his speed but Lesnar has brute power to combat that. He clotheslines both Kingston and Mysterio at the same time and smirks. Huge German suplex to Mysterio and he turns his attention back to Kingston who also gets a suplex. And we're getting another person - it's Big E at #8. This could be interesting.

10:18 p.m.: It's Kofi Kingston at #6. Let's see if he can last longer than when Lesnar beat him for the WWE championship. He comes out firing but Lesnar cuts him off and rag dolls him around the ring and connects with a suplex. He's mocking the former champ and drives him into the corner. We're getting another person with Rey Mysterio coming in at unlucky #7.

10:16 p.m.: John Morrison is up next at #5 as he returns to the Rumble for the first time in eight years. He lasts nine seconds before getting suplexed over the top rope to the floor. JOHN MORRISON IS ELIMINATED.

10:14 p.m.: #4 is Robert Roode and he's a dead man walking. He's putting on a strong face but knows what he's up against and takes his time getting to the ring. He slides in and connects with a few punches before getting leveled by a clothesline and then eats an F5. ROBERT ROODE IS ELIMINATED.

10:12 p.m.: And Erick Rowan is up at #3 as he carries out his cage with whatever in it. He should use it as a weapon but instead puts it down and goes after "The Beast" That lasted about four seconds as ERICK ROWAN IS ELIMINATED. He officially lasted eight seconds.

10:10 p.m.: Brock Lesnar is out at #1 as we knew but at #2 it's Elias. He sings a song to the ring which includes the lyric that he's a sacrificial lamb. At least he knows. Lesnar is ticked and runs out of the ring after him. He throws Elias into the ring and pummels him, hits a German suplex, and smashes the guitar over his back before eliminating him. ELIAS IS ELIMINATED.

Becky Lynch defeats Asuka to retain the “RAW” women’s championship

9:58 p.m. FINISH: Asuka tries to push Lynch into the referee but the champ stops just short and fires back with a kick to the face and green mist goes flying from Asuka's mouth. Lynch slaps on the Disarmer and Asuka taps out. A very good match and maybe the best of the night.

9:55 p.m.: Asuka goes for an armbar but can't totally get it. She then puts on the Asuka Lock but Lynch gets to the ropes. German suplex by the challenger and kicks to the head and Lynch drops. The referee checks on her and tries to call for the bell but Lynch stops him. Asuka with another big kick and she makes the cover but Lynch survives.

9:51 p.m.: In the ring, Asuka with a knee to the face and then a barrage of quick strikes before dropping Lynch on her tailbone. They got out to the apron and Asuka connects with a hip attack that sends Lynch into the post. She tries to suplex Lynch back into the ring but Lynch blocks it and hits a Rock Bottom off the middle rope. That's some new offense.

9:48 p.m.: Lynch goes for the Becksploder on the apron but Asuka blocks it. She then tries for a German suplex but Lynch turns it around and drops her face-first on the floor.

9:44 p.m.: Lynch is focused in on her left arm early but Asuka flattens her with a neck breaker between the ropes. Lynch comes back but gets dropped again with a flying dropkick off the middle turnbuckle.

9:37 p.m.: Asuka is coming out the ring with her tag team partner and other half of the women's tag team champions Kairi Sane. One more thing for Lynch to deal with in this one but she gets a big ovation from the crowd.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt defeats Daniel Bryan in a Strap match to retain the Universal championship

9:28 p.m. FINISH: Bryan hits a running knee and "The Fiend" barely kicks out. Bryan is fired up but Wyatt is back up. Bryan hits him with the strap but Wyatt doesn't budge. He puts on the Mandible Claw and hits a chokeslam to score the victory. Bryan got the crowd going and made them believe he had a chance.

After the match, the lights go out and when they come back on, "The Fiend" is gone and the medical staff attends to Bryan. He has some nasty welts across his back from that encounter.

9:24 p.m.: Bryan whips and kicks "The Fiend" in the ring and keeps asking for more. Bryan gives him what he wants and stomps his face. He starts a "YES" chant and the crowd finally comes alive but then Bryan runs into a Sister Abagail but somehow kicks out of the pin attempt. "The Fiend" hits him with the strap and they exchange slaps. Bryan goes to the top rope where Wyatt puts him in a Mandible Claw. They're in the middle of the ring and Bryan puts him in the LeBell lock using the strap across his face. He can't hold it and Wyatt punches him in the face several times. Quite the exchange there.

9:20 p.m.: Bryan with a big dive off the top rope to the floor. He hits a knee off the apron but then "The Fiend" comes back with a huge clothesline. He puts Bryan on the German announce table but gets kicked low a few times. Bryan then with a DDT on the table and he doubles up the strap and whips Wyatt over and over.

9:15 p.m.: Bryan is upside down in the corner and Wyatt whips him with the strap. His back and chest are already red with welts. A chokeslam from the champion and another shot with the strap. He growls at the crowd and goes for Sister Abagail but misses. Bryan with a kick to the head and a running knee. He makes the cover but "The Fiend" kicks out.

9:11 p.m.: Wyatt uses the strap as a weapon first and cracks Bryan in the back with it. Bryan sends him to the floor and goes for a dive but gets sent into the barricade. The crowd is rather quiet and seems to be waiting for the men's Rumble.

9:08 p.m.: The straps are tied onto their wrists and the bell rings. Note: no red light so that's a positive.

Bayley defeats Lacey Evans to retain the "SmackDown" women's championship

8:57 p.m. FINISH: Evans goes for a top tope moonsault but Bayley gets her feet up. She rolls up Evans and holds her tights to get the win. Sloppy but hard-hitting match.

8:53 p.m.: Bayley goes face-first into the middle turnbuckle but then comes back with a back elbow to the face. She goes to the middle turnbuckle and flies off with a crossbody bus misses. Evans with some offense and including a running knee to the midsection.

8:48 p.m.: Just a couple minutes into the match and Bayley is trying to take the top turnbuckle off one of the corners. The ref stops her before it comes all the way off.

Charlotte Flair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble match

8:36 p.m.: So much for friendships as NATALYA IS ELIMINATED by Beth Phoenix. Then BETH PHOENIX IS ELIMINATED by Baszler. It's down to Flair and Baszler. Flair is hanging onto the top rope and sends Baszler over the top using her legs - SHAYNA BASZLER IS ELIMINATED and CHARLOTTE FLAIR WINS. It looks like it could be Flair versus Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Afterward, she is interviewed in the ring and is asked who she will challenge at Mania. She grabs the mic and chastises the crowd and reminds everyone that this is her division. No official reveal on who she will challenge at WrestleMania.

8:31 p.m.: Santina Marella pulls out the cobra and it eliminates her. SANTINA MARELLA IS ELIMINATED. And in last at #30 is Shayna Baszler. She goes right to work and XIA LI, ZELINA VAGA TEGAN NOX, SHOTZI BLACKHEART, CARMELLA, AND TONI STORM ARE ELIMINATED. She's not done either and NAOMI IS ELIMINATED.

8:26 p.m.: Flair gets pushed into the corner and goes through the ropes to the floor. She's not out because she didn't go over the top rope and here comes NXT's Tegan Nox at #28. Phoenix is still bleeding badly and her hair looks like a red mop. Next up at #29 is Santino Marella in drag. Yes, you read that right.

8:24 p.m.: Everyone in the ring is ganging up on Flair but can't eliminate her. Time for #26 - Shotzi Blackheart. Phoenix and Natalya get Naomi on the apron and she runs down the stairs and onto the ringside barricade showing off some Spiderman-like skills. Here comes Carmella at #27 while Naomi has made her way to the announcer tables.

8:21 p.m.: Natalya is coming down at #23 and then Xia Li is in at #24. We've got six women in the ring right now with those two, Phoenix, Flair, Storm and Naomi. Make that seven at Zelina Vega checking in at #25.

8:17 p.m.: Sarah Logan is in at #22 and she goes right after Flair. Just like that, SARAH LOGAN IS ELIMINATED. And then another - KELLY KELLY IS ELIMINATED by Flair. BTW, Phoenix's hair is very red in the back of her head so it looks like she was busted open and Flair's nose looks to be bloody too.

8:15 p.m.: Belair is on the top rope and Flair kicks her off. BIANCA BELAIR IS ELIMINATED. And here comes #21 - it's Kelly Kelly. Jerry Lawler might pass out on commentary. Elsewhere, Phoenix knocks Flair over the top to the apron and is trying to knock her off but can't.

8:14 p.m.: It's Phoenix, Flair, Belair, and Naomi in the ring and they're joined by former NXT UK champion Toni Storm who comes in at #20.

8:12 p.m.: #19 is Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. She goes right after Charlotte Flair.

8:10 p.m.: The returning Naomi is in at #18. She's been out of action for several months. And she's sporting some awesome hair.

8:08 p.m.: Belair is alone in the ring but no rest at Charlotte Flair is coming in at #17.

8:07 p.m.: Chelsea Green of NXT is in at #16. Several eliminations there - CHELSEA GREEN, DANA BROOKE AND DAKOTA KAI ARE ELIMINATED. Only Bliss and Belair are left. They fight on the apron and Bliss has her long hair but Belair uses that to whip Bliss into the ring post and ALEXA BLISS IS ELIMINATED.

8:05 p.m.: NXT represents again - it's Dakota Kai at #15. Meanwhile, MIA YIM IS ELIMINATED by Bliss.

8:04 p.m.: Time for #14 - it's Tamina Snuka. That didn't last long as she runs at Belair and gets backdropped out of the ring. TAMINA IS ELIMINATED.

8:03 p.m.: Belair with a show of strength as she press slams LaRae and chucks her over the top rope to the floor. CANDICE LARAE IS ELIMINATED. Then Sane goes toppling over the top by Bliss - KAIRI SANE IS ELIMINATED.

8:02 p.m.: Dana Brooke is in at #13.

8:00 p.m.: Nikki Cross is on the apron and Belair picks up Bliss and swings here into Cross and down she goes. NIKKI CROSS IS ELIMINATED. Mandy Rose falls out of the ring again and Otis catches her. Then Deville goes off the top and into them and Otis falls so both MANDY ROSE AND SONYA DEVILLE ARE ELIMINATED.

7:59 p.m.: #12 is coming down and it's Mia Yim from NXT. We've got nine women in the ring right now.

7:57 p.m.: Rose and Deville team up and MERCEDES MARTINEZ IS ELIMINATED. Here comes Kairi Sane at #11.

7:55 p.m.: Next is Sonya Deville at #10. BTW, I'll try to keep up with every elimination as they happen.

7:53 p.m.: More from NXT as Candice LaRae comes in at #9. And then Belair takes out Molly Holly. MOLLY HOLLY IS ELIMINATED. It looks like Mandy Rose is out but she falls on her man-crush Otis and never touches the floor. That's original.

7:52 p.m.: #8 is Mandy Rose and Corey Graves is freaking out as always.

7:50 p.m.: Everyone is still in this and here comes Liv Morgan at #7. She's got her eyes locked on Lana and immediately eliminates her. LANA IS ELIMINATED. Morgan climbs to the top rope and Lana pulls her off and to the floor. LIV MORGAN IS ELIMINATED.

7:48 p.m.: More NXT talent as Mercedes Martinez is in at #6. She recently signed with the NXT brand.

7:46 p.m.: No one has been eliminated yet and the #5 entrant is Lana. She has a mic and she tells Houston that she is the "greatest superstar in the world" and says she'll win the Rumble for her hot husband Bobby Lashley. Good luck with that.

7:44 p.m.: At #4 it's Alexa's BFF Nikki Cross. She sprints to the ring and goes on the attack.

7:42 p.m.: In at #3 is former champion Molly Holly. She was also in the first women's Rumble match in 2018.

7:40 p.m.: And here we go with the first Rumble match. Coming in at #1 is Alexa Bliss and the #2 entrant is NXT's Bianca Belair.

7:38 p.m.: WWE paid homage to the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash earlier today.

Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match

7:32 p.m. FINISH: Corbin smashed Reigns over the back with a chair and then Reigns gets up and finally spears him on top of one of the dugouts in Minute Maid Park to score the victory. Solid match and hopefully this feud is over.

7:30 p.m.: For some reason, there are port-o-potties there and Reigns put Corbin in one and tips it over. That has Vince McMahon written all over it. Luckily, Corbin is not covered in a dark substance as he emerges from it.

7:27 p.m.: Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler have come to help their buddy and attack Reigns. And here come The Usos to make the save. We've got chaos (or at least that's what Michael Cole said). Roode and Ziggler are double-teaming Jay Uso but then Jimmy flies out of nowhere to take them out. Corbin when chokeslams Jimmy only to eat a pair of Superman punches from Roman.

7:22 p.m.: And here comes the Big Dog! Make that two of these. (I know how much everyone loves Roman.)

7:17 p.m.: Corbin with the Deep Six early in the middle of the ring but Reigns survives. Now they're going back outside the ring. I mean, it is a Falls Count Anywhere match. Corbin with a chokeslam through one of the announce tables but Reigns kicks out.

7:12 p.m.: Corbin was taking his sweet time getting carried to the ring so Reigns decided to do something about it and went on the attack. And Corbin's guards got smacked around too.

7:08 p.m.: These guys are doing double duty tonight as they'll both also be in the Royal Rumble match.

6:47 p.m.: Some quick predictions: I'll take Shayna Baszler to win the women's Rumble and Roman Reigns for the men's Rumble match. Some people would be upset about Reigns winning but it's logical with him winning and then facing Bray Wyatt at Mania. As for the rest of the show, Wyatt beats Daniel Bryan, Bayley retains against Lacey Evans, Reigns beats Corbin in their Falls Count Anywhere match and Becky Lynch keeps the "RAW" championship with a win over Asuka.

6:37 p.m.: Just 30 minutes until the main card and only seven women are officially announced for the women's Royal Rumble match. It's rather weird but it leaves open plenty of intrigue. Expect lots of NXT stars in the match including Shayna Baszler who remains the odds-on favorite and also my pick. I could see it coming down to her and Charlotte Flair. A Becky Lynch - Shayna Baszler match at WrestleMania 36 makes sense.

Andrade defeats Humberto Carrillo to retain the United States championship

6:25 p.m. FINISH: Top rope hurricanrana by Carrillo and he has an opening. Well, that was until Andrade with a reversal into a roll through and he gets the three count. Take that, youngster.

6:20 p.m.: Andrade with double knees in the corner but Carrillo somehow kicks out of the pin attempt. He comes back with a small package but Andrade escapes just in time. They exchange hard chops before Carrillo connects with a superkick. These guys are working really hard but the crowd at Minute Maid Park isn't totally into it yet.

6:17 p.m.: Every time Carrillo puts together a little offense, Andrade puts a stop to it. But then Carrillo with a nice moonsault that connects outside the ring.

6:14 p.m.: Andrade is focused on Carrillo's left arm. The challenger tries to fight back but gets leveled with an elbow. Some good Lucha libre moves early on between these two as you would expect.

6:09 p.m.: Back and forth early when Carrillo goes to the top rope but Andrade pushes him off and he goes flying into the barricade.

6:05 p.m.: Championship match time on the pre-show.

Sheamus defeats Shorty G

5:58 p.m. FINISH: Shorty G fought hard and almost him with an Ankle lock and a few pin attempts but then he ate a Brogue Kick and it was over. Short and just a simple match.

5:54 p.m.: Shorty G is trying to fight back but gets cut off every time including the ten forearms to the chest. He then mocks him but Shorty fires off some chops and a kick to the face followed by a dropkick to the knee. He's trying.

5:50 p.m.: It's all Sheamus early on as he's bullying Shorty G around and going after his left arm including a shoulder breaker and stomping on his left hand.

5:44 p.m.: It's been a long time since this guy was last on pay-per-view.

5:30 p.m.: And the pre-show is underway. So far, it's been the broadcast teams discussing the show and who they think will win the various matches. It looks like the Sheamus - Shorty G match has been moved to the pre-show. Sheamus is cursed with that.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 matches