WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live results: Winners, highlights of men's and women's matches

It’s time to punch a ticket to WrestleMania.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania, as the iconic first premium live event of the year takes place Saturday. The night is headlined by the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Each will have 30 entrants enter the ring and the winner will be guaranteed a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41 in April, a potentially career-altering opportunity.

That won’t be all that's happening, either; the WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the card in a two-out-of-three falls match, and Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will again take their heated rivalry into another Undisputed WWE Championship bout.

WrestleMania 41 is more than 75 days away, but the extravagant event is about to take shape, starting what is the biggest time period in WWE.

Follow USA TODAY Sports for all the highlights and analysis from Royal Rumble 2025:

Wrestlers battle during the Royal Rumble match during the Royal Rumble at The Dome at America's Center.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Note: Stars that are currently in the ring will be listed first.

All entrants for the women's Royal Rumble match will be listed, as well as when/if they are eliminated.

When is Royal Rumble 2025?

Royal Rumble 2025 is Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is Royal Rumble 2025?

The 2025 Royal Rumble will be at Lucas Oil Stadium − home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts − in Indianapolis.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2025

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on Netflix in most markets.

Royal Rumble 2025 match card

Matches not in order

Men's Royal Rumble match

Women's Royal Rumble match

Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

How does the Royal Rumble match work?

The 30-person match starts off with two entrants, and every 90 seconds, another competitor enters the match.

The only way to be eliminated from the match is to be thrown over the top rope of the ring and both feet must hit the floor. If only one foot hits the floor or goes under the top rope, the competitor may re-enter the ring. The match goes until there is one person remaining in the ring that hasn’t been eliminated. The winner of the match then gets a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania.

Who’s in the men's Royal Rumble match?

Heading into Saturday night, 18 of 30 participants have been announced. To see the full list, click here.

Who’s in the women’s Royal Rumble match?

Heading into Saturday night, 14 of 30 participants have been announced. To see the full list, click here.

WrestleMania 41 sign goes up

It's that time of the year. The Royal Rumble means the WrestleMania sign goes up, and it will be present during Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown leading up to the event.

Jordan Mendoza Royal Rumble 2025 predictions

Men's Royal Rumble match: John Cena

Men’s Royal Rumble surprise: Joe Hendry

Women's Royal Rumble match: Iyo Sky

Women’s Royal Rumble surprise: Nikki Bella

Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship: The feud was something Rhodes needed, and there should be plenty of ridiculous spots in this one. While Owens winning would certainly add intrigue to start the year, Rhodes is on his way to another WrestleMania main event. Winner: Cody Rhodes.

Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns have been a great addition to WWE, but it feels like they haven’t been used to their full potential. #DIY has had a great turnaround recently, and they should get the first pinfall before the challengers get the last two for a title change to start February. Winner: Motor City Machine Guns.

James H. Williams Royal Rumble 2025 predictions

Men's Royal Rumble match: CM Punk

Men's Royal Rumble surprise: Dolph Ziggler

Women's Royal Rumble match: Charlotte Flair

Women’s Royal Rumble surprise: AJ Lee

Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship: Rhodes will retain and position himself to headline WrestleMania as the defending champion for a third consecutive year. This should be the end of the feud and possibly the last we see of the Winged Eagle title that Owens stole from Rhodes. Winner: Cody Rhodes.

Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: Gargano and Ciampa will find a way to retain the titles on a big stage. The Motor City Machine Guns will head into the event with momentum after picking up a victory (along with Los Garzas) over #DIY and Pretty Deadly during an eight-man tag team match but #DIY was also spotted backstage with Tama Tonga. The backstage segment could be leading to a potential tag match down the road with Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Winner: #DIY.

Men’s Royal Rumble history

The match first took place in 1988 – with “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan winning the inaugural event – and it’s been held every year since. However, it was until 1993 that the winner received a championship opportunity at WrestleMania. Here are the past 10 winners. The full list of winners is here:

2015: Roman Reigns

2016: Triple H (second win)

2017: Randy Orton (second win)

2018: Shinsuke Nakamura

2019: Seth Rollins

2020: Drew McIntyre

2021: Edge (second win)

2022: Brock Lesnar (second win)

2023: Cody Rhodes

2024: Cody Rhodes (second win)

Women’s Royal Rumble history

The women’s Royal Rumble match was introduced in 2018, with Asuka winning the first edition. Here are the list of winners:

2018: Asuka

2019: Becky Lynch

2020: Charlotte Flair

2021: Bianca Belair

2022: Ronda Rousey

2023: Rhea Ripley

2024: Bayley

How successful are men’s Royal Rumble winners at WrestleMania?

Since 1993, the winner in the men’s match has mostly been successful in capturing a title at the flagship event, going 17-12 in those matches for a 58.6% success rate. There have been some instances of Royal Rumble winners either not getting a championship opportunity at WrestleMania or, like John Cena in 2008, deciding to cash in their opportunity prior.

See the full list of how men’s Royal Rumble winners fared at WrestleMania here.

How successful are women’s Royal Rumble winners at WrestleMania?

The women's winners have been quite successful at WrestleMania. Royal Rumble victors are 5-2 − a 71.4% win percentage − in WrestleMania matches with two straight wins.

See the full list of how women’s Royal Rumble winners fared at WrestleMania here.

Best number to enter the Royal Rumble?

Save the best for last when it comes to the men’s match. Five winners have come in at No. 30, the most of any entry number. All of the wins have happened since 2007. The second most is No. 27 with four wins and No. 1 and No. 24 with three wins. Nos. 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 17, 20, 21 and 26 have never been winners.

In the women’s match, it’s either been early or later in the match with the most success. No. 3 and No. 28 each have two wins. Nos. 1, 17 and 25 make up the other victories.

