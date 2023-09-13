WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Everything we know about tickets, date and venue and more

WWE has announced the date and location for 2024 Royal Rumble.

WWE's Royal Rumble is returning to Tampa in 2024.

The professional wrestling promotion announced Wednesday that Royal Rumble, one of its five biggest events, will take place in Tampa, Fla. next year. There will be an entire weekend of events during the fourth week of January leading up to the main event, WWE says.

It is the first time Royal Rumble will take place in front of fans in Tampa since 1995, per WWE.

The announcement comes one day after the wrestling entertainment company merged with mixed martial arts promotion company UFC to create new media conglomerate TKO Group Holdings.

Here's everything we know thus far.

Royal Rumble 2024 location

The 37th annual Royal Rumble main event will take place in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The baseball field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Royal Rumble 2024 date

After a weekend of events, the 2024 Royal Rumble main event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The start time of Saturday's main event is not yet available. The 2023 Royal Rumble began at 8 p.m. ET in January of this year.

Royal Rumble tickets

Tickets are not available yet for 2024 Royal Rumble, but information will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a WWE press release.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale notifications and information by visiting wwe.com.

