WWE Review: Daniel Bryan finally lands Miz showdown at Summerslam

Daniel Bryan and The Miz will finally do battle after a match between the two was confirmed for Summerslam on this week’s Smackdown Live.

The feud between Bryan and Miz was one of the highlights of Bryan’s run as on-screen Smackdown GM where Miz would taunt the former WWE Champion about the fate of his in-ring career which, at that point, looked to be legitimately over.

Bryan was of course medically cleared to compete once again several months ago and, ever since, anticipation has been high as to when we could finally expect the two to lock horns once again. After weeks of beating around the bush, the match was finally confirmed this week after the two ended up brawling and Miz nailed Bryan with a vase in true WWE style.

It’s by far Bryan’s highest-profile feud since his in-ring return and it will almost certainly end up being one of the matches of the night.

It wasn’t the only bout to be confirmed for the biggest show of the summer this week – the tournament to determine new number one contenders for the Smackdown tag team championship reached its conclusion with The New Day clinching a superb win over The Bar to secure a showdown with the Bludgeon Brothers.

Elsewhere on the blue brand this week, tensions continued to build between Rusev, Lana and Aiden English, while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to beat the IIconics just weeks before the two friends do battle as part of the triple threat match for the Smackdown women’s championship at Summerslam.

On Raw this week, Ronda Rousey competed in her first singles match on television as she defeated Alicia Fox in relatively short order to continue her build-up to the Raw women’s championship bout against Alexa Bliss next weekend.

Bobby Roode slowed Mojo Rawley’s momentum with a big win, while Roman Reigns managed to topple Raw’s resident constable, Baron Corbin. Forced into a handicap match after Reigns was barred from being his partner, Seth Rollins succumbed to the combined force of Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins, while Ruby Riott made her return from injury to help her squad defeat Sasha Banks and Bayley.

WWE Summerslam is on Sunday 19 August 2018 from the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.