WWE Returns to Live Events Beginning July 16 With 25-city Tour

WWE have announced that they will be hitting the road in a couple of months with a massive 25-city tour starting. SmackDown will kick-off the tour on July 16 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Following the blue brand’s live show, July 18 will feature the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The following day, WWE RAW will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas with live audience. WWE have further announced that the tickets for these events will go on sale go on sale next week.

The dates and venues of events to be held beyond July 19 will be announced in the near future.

WWE taped 41 live events after which they were forced to stop after coronavirus inflicted lockdown was announced in the United States. However, they were given permission to continue its broadcasting endeavors after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled in April 2020 that WWE’s taping constitute an essential business within the state’s rules. WWE moved events to the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, continuing to hold their weekly television and monthly pay-per-view events without a crowd.

In August, WWE launched the ThunderDome and placed nearly 1,000 LED boards inside Orlando’s Amway Center to allow fans to attend events virtually. Later that year, the ThunderDome was relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida before an April move to Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Last month’ WWE WrestleMania 37 was the first event that WWE held with limited fans inside the venue since the start of the pandemic.

