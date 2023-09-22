WWE Releases Numerous Wrestlers Following Smackdown TV Deal Announcement, Stock Decline

WWE released a number of wrestlers from their contracts on Thursday, with the biggest name being Dolph Ziggler, real name Nic Nemeth. The move comes amid news that WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown show will be moving from Fox to USA Network next year, as well as it being just over a week since the company merged with UFC under Endeavor ownership to form TKO Group Holdings.

Wrestlers released Thursday include Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam), Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi), Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs (Eric Bugenhagen), Dana Brooke, Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo), Emma (Tenille Dashwood), Mansoor, Riddick “Madcap” Moss (Mike Rallis), Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) and Top Dolla (AJ Francis), according to wrestling news outlet Fightful.

Ali, Aliyah, Benjamin, Elias, Mansoor, Moss and Shanky confirmed their departures on social media.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

From Drifting onto the scene..



To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker..



To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias..



A #1 ITunes Album



& To being my own younger brother (ZEKE)



while traveling the world..



It’s been a blast.



God is Good! — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) September 21, 2023

Well I did it – I graduated from WWE.



I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof.



Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up. — Mike Rallis (@RiddickMoss) September 21, 2023

My time at WWE has come to an end, but my career is just beginning. Thank you all! Excited to get back to work.



Please contact mansoorbooking@gmail.com for all booking inquiries starting Dec 20. pic.twitter.com/8buaGSaR3S — Mansoor (@suavemansoor) September 21, 2023

Ali publicly requested a release from WWE under the previous management structure back in January 2022, but his request was denied at the time. He appeared on WWE’s NXT program as recently as Tuesday night and was set to wrestle Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming NXT No Mercy special on Peacock.

Story continues

I am longer working with WWE.



I look forward to the future.



Thank you,



-Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

TKO’s stock fell Thursday morning following the news of Smackdown leaving broadcast TV. Some observers have speculated that the releases were made to counter the effect on the stock price.

Hulu also confirmed Thursday that WWE’s programming will be leaving the streaming platform, with episodes set to be removed next week on Monday and Tuesday. Most of WWE’s programming is currently available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform.

Emma announced her excitement earlier in the day that WWE’s Elimination Chamber show is headed to her native Australia in February, but she later said that she had been released.

Oops nevermind. I just got released…



I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

The post WWE Releases Numerous Wrestlers Following Smackdown TV Deal Announcement, Stock Decline appeared first on TheWrap.