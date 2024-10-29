WWE Raw results, highlights (Oct. 28): Is Dominik Mysterio the best thing going right now?

How good has "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio been? (WWE/Getty Images)

After tonight’s episode of "WWE Raw" and with recent ongoings in consideration, I have to ask a very important question:

IS DOMINIK MYSTERIO THE MOST INTERESTING MAN IN WRESTLING RIGHT NOW?

I think yes, so this might read like an old Angelfire fansite, but the man’s beat every last nepotism allegation and dispelled any doubt that he’s a top-tier heel.

As we analyze "Raw," let’s first acknowledge something that isn’t a Tribal Chief:

🚨NEW MERCH ALERT🚨

I love merch.

Big fan of it.

Always lookin’ for new gear.

So, when I first spotted this shirt on my screen I was ready to grab the wallet, but after review, the ruling on the field is that WWE’s merchandising team did a little bit too much. Someone held down shift to type the words “DADDY DOM” in all caps and plaster it on the back of this otherwise dope shirt. Wild choice. I can’t wear that. I can’t go to the gym, to Trader Joe’s, to Thanksgiving dinner with a shirt that says DADDY DOM. I beg you, do less next time and you’ve got a customer in Pen Shamrock.

Anyway, back to talking about DADDY Dom, who has kept fans buzzing recently. Whether he’s divulging behind-the-scenes details about his kiss with Liv or discussing his love for In-N-Out burgers and sharing his order (a 4x4, mustard fried, no pickles, light chopped chilies, and a side of Animal Fries sans grilled onions, for the record), Dom has remained part of trending topics on rasslin’ Twitter, which is why I was so hyped heading into a "Raw" that promised to put Mysterio head-to-head with a former World Champion.

Who will it be? 🤔 @DomMysterio35 will take on a former World Champion TONIGHT on #WWERaw!



📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/eSW3VN74nM — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2024

🤨 ONE THING I DON’T UNDERSTAND:

Why did WWE keep Dom’s opponent a mystery? It had people guessing it’d be everyone from Bill Goldberg to Jinder Mahal. So, it fell a bit flat when it was revealed to be Damian Priest, who I love but was left wondering, why not just say that to begin with?

Anyway, I loved seeing Dom tell the rest of Judgment Day that he wanted to beat Priest on his own, and personally, I think they should’ve done just that.

Instead, Dom pinned Priest with the help of outside interference, but what does that W mean? Are we actually working our way to DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. GUNTHER? I give that idea two gigantic HELL YEAHs. Why?

HELL YEAH #1: Heel vs. Heel is sick and it doesn’t happen often enough.

HELL YEAH #2: Feuds between superstars who have literally no reason to beef is sick and it doesn’t happen often enough. Want evidence to support that?

EXHIBIT A: Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed.

What can be said of Rollins and Reed's feud that hasn't been said about Dom's In-N-Out order? It's a lot of high-quality beef but also super random.

Reed literally was just like, I want attention so I’m gonna hospitalize Seth Rollins, and boom, they’ve spawned some of "Raw’s" best recurring unofficial scraps. Their backstage fight tonight actually led to a moment that’s being honored with an Uncrowned award that’s the very first of its kind:

ATTEMPTED MURDER OF THE NIGHT

How about that Curb Stomp? Some of Seth’s best work. Possible a top 10 Curb Stomp of all time. If we’re nitpicking, I don’t think it made sense for Reed to recover from such a gnarly blow so quickly, but he did and he wound up wiping Seth out. As many of us know, the person who gets the upper hand in the last clash ahead of a PLE match often loses, so my bold prediction is that Rollins slays a beast as Bronson has already gotten what he needs out of this feud — recognition as a force capable of knocking the Sonic coins out of top talent.

Seth Rollins beat Bronson Reed’s ass I thought it might indicate plans for Reed to ultimately win at Crown Jewel, but then Reed came back and wiped Rollins out, so he can’t possibly win their match … right?

TAKING-THE-STORY-WAY-TOO-SERIOUSLY THOUGHT OF THE NIGHT:

ADAM PEARCE IS MAD AT NICK ALDIS



GM'S FIGHTING BEFORE WAR-GAMES? OH YEAH WE LOCKED IN!!!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LfiZg17BZZ — BWAMatt (@BWAChief) October 29, 2024

Story/character-wise, Adam Pearce is a comically bad General Manager. He makes 2000s Teddy Long look like Pat Riley. After the Bloodline tried to jump the Usos, Pearce was seen scolding Nick Aldis on the phone for not controlling his roster, which is like the weekday babysitter spotting a fire in the kitchen and calling the weekend babysitter to complain. Get it together, Adam.

While I’m unimpressed with Pearce’s leadership skills, there were other superstars who had themselves a good night. Let’s talk about who made their stock rise.

1. Sheamus pinned Ludwig Kaiser. As always, he was involved in a banger. The question is, what’s the plan for Sheamus? Quality matches aside, there’s not a ton brewing for the Celtic Warrior.

2. Ivy Nile getting a W over Zelina Vega was cool, perhaps something to build upon in a "Raw" women’s division that’s lacking fresh story.

3. The War Raiders won a No. 1 contenders match for the Tag Team Championships. A title reign feels imminent.

If there are victors, there must also be losers.

"You're gonna have to KILL ME to STOP ME!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Aj7XN47uOQ — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2024

1. Rhea Ripley cut a promo and … I don’t know, this story feels like it needs to end. From a story perspective I’ve found this feud hilarious because Rhea’s treated like the victim when she started it. Every time Liv gets the upper hand on Rhea, all I see is one of those “Bully gets humbled” videos, and for that reason, I’d like this one to conclude so each can move onto something fresh.

2. Sami Zayn advised Jey to be cautious of Jimmy and got told he wasn’t “family.” OUCH. Then, Jimmy and Jey saw Zayn chatting it up with Solo, which only widened the gap between them. From a character perspective, Zayn is in a potentially crappy spot, though it’ll be compelling to watch the story play out. Also, I’d like to start a dialogue about how solid of an actor Zayn is. @WWE give us 12 Rounds 4 starring the Honorary Uce.

Before we go, we can’t end the night without awarding...

👑 The Uncrowned Monday Night MVP 👑

While Dom had a great night that I haven’t shut up about, tonight’s MVP title goes to Seth Rollins who, after having a rough Sunday watching the Chicago Bears choke, landed that sweet Curb Stomp, took a wild bump from the shoulders of Bronson Reed, and made me think I’d witnessed a glitch in the matrix when he removed a blue jacket to reveal … yet another blue jacket?

I audibly gasped three times tonight and they were all a result of Seth. It’s going to take a wild bump or a hell of a fit for someone to take that Uncrowned Monday Night MVP title off Rollins next week.

👑 I give this show a solid 8.4/10 Crowns. 👑