WWE Raw results: Batista returns to beat up Ric Flair on his 70th birthday and challenge Triple H ahead of WrestleMania

Hollywood star Dave Bautista made a shock return to WWE on Monday Night Raw to set up a feud with Triple H – by beating up the legendary Ric Flair on his 70th birthday.

The 50-year-old hasn't wrestled regularly since a brief run in 2014.

In the intervening five years, the wrestler better known by his ring name Batista, has amassed an impressive body of work on the silver screen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Featuring in the likes of the James Bond film Spectre and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the former World Heavyweight Champion has become one of WWE's biggest exports.

He had, however, made no secret of his wish for one final run with the company after making a special appearance on an anniversary episode of Smackdown Live last year.

This week's Raw would seem to suggest he's got his wish, after he made shock appearance at the climax of the episode that featured a 70th birthday celebration for Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

While Triple H and a string of luminaries waited for the birthday boy's arrival in the ring, Flair’s trademark ring entry ended without the veteran appearing – leaving the dozens of superstars who lined the titantron walkway looking on bemused.

The camera cut to the backstage area where Batista appeared to a huge reaction from the audience.

Triple H announced the return of a number of WWE legends for Flair's birthday (WWE)

But he was seen dragging a prone and beaten Flair from his dressing room before standing over him and taunting the legend's good friend, Triple H, booming: "Do I have your attention now?!"

Batista made a shock return to the WWE to beat up Ric Flair (WWE)

Triple H charged to the backstage area to confront his former protégé, but Batista had made a swift exit. The pair were both part of the famous Evolution stable that also featured Flair and Randy Orton, while Batista also reunited with Triple H as part of The Authority before his departure to Hollywood.

Batista returned to confront Triple H ahead of WrestleMania (WWE)

Story continues

The two are now most likely to build a feud towards a match at Wrestlemania in April.