WWE Raw results and highlights (Feb. 3): Jey Uso celebrates Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair booed in return

Jey Uso delivered a big surprise with his massive 2025 Royal Rumble upset victory. (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

The "WWE Raw" after Royal Rumble is the official starting point of the Road to WrestleMania. With WrestleMania 41 now on the horizon, there was plenty to digest Monday night.

I was going to save this for our thumbs-down section, but before we dive in deep, I have to get this out of the way because it got unbearable, and it was apparent from social media that I wasn't the only one with an issue.

The screen glitches

OK, Netflix. I know you're still new to this live entertainment concept, but how the hell do you have a recurring issue like this throughout the night? Monday's stream suffered from black screen static glitches that seemingly built up to completely spaz out by the end of the show — and coincidentally stopped for the closing angle.

WWE has done stuff like this in the past. It's nothing new, especially with supernatural characters like Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Sicks, the returning Alexa Bliss or the abysmally awful Retribution faction. (Remember them from 2020? Yeah, me neither. I had to Google their name because I wiped it from my memory.) The point is, I'm not fully putting it past WWE to do something like this again for some kind of incoming angle ... but holy s*** — this was so annoying that it was not a good idea regardless of the payoff. Don't interrupt several portions of matches with something stupid like this.

Again, maybe it was a part of the show. That doesn't mean it was good though. We also don't need any more failed Wyatt Sicks shenanigans as is, so I really hope it has nothing to do with them.

I can’t be the only with this glitching shit right? This is ridiculous.#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/crXa0euMDe — Androny The Diviner (@LORDCOSMOERA) February 4, 2025

Let's talk about the Rumble...

Who has been here with us at Uncrowned since we arrived in October? I ask because, if I remember correctly, my first WWE recap revealed that I'm not a Jey Uso guy.

I like fun — I dare say I even love it! However, the "yeet-ing" is tremendously stupid.

Anyway, it doesn't matter because the fans absolutely love this guy, and I can only assume that's why he won Saturday's big 30-man match. All of my personal feelings aside, Uso opened the show and delivered an undeniably nice, emotional moment in celebration with the crowd that would barely let him speak because of how loudly they applauded. Honestly, a random or unexpected victory is exactly the beauty of what the Rumble should embody, so I could be a whole lot more dissatisfied.

I don't care to see Uso against Cody Rhodes or Gunther (again), though. A title win at WrestleMania 41 would also just feel like a forced attempt to repeat a Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston or Sami Zayn moment — the latter of which literally came against Gunther at WrestleMania 40. It would be the same exact thing.

THIS is what it all means to Jey Uso!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ziktwv8FkA — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

Gunther eventually stormed out to interrupt, and that feels like the obvious direction for WWE after what they just did this past month — which was Uso losing. Gunther said he doesn't want another match with Uso, promising hell each week until WrestleMania if Uso picks him. That makes things a bit more compelling — if Gunther does set out to destroy Uso before they get to 'Mania — as much as it would still feel like a repeat of the moments I prefaced with. I just don't think WWE can escape that feeling.

Also, just once, I think it could be really cool if right after someone wins the Rumble, they announce who they're going after right then and there. Enhance the moment all that much more. Maybe the champions are even sitting out in the arena in the sky boxes or something.

Instead, Uso will pay Rhodes a visit on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" first.

"Main Event" Jey Uso has a huge #WrestleMania decision to make... pic.twitter.com/plAmqCb2IV — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair won the women's Rumble match and made her "WWE Raw" return looking like the big dude from The Umbrella Academy. (That might be somewhat of a deep cut, but if you know, you know. You're welcome for the plug, Netflix.)

Everyone's favorite "Queen" was met with a parade of boos from the Cleveland faithful as she tried (and failed) to gain sympathy. It was kind of awkward, and it felt like she was supposed to be a face (bad idea) and had to divert direction on the spot. Flair is essentially a mandatory heel at this point. How WWE hasn't learned this by now — even with Triple H at the helm — is stunning.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley interrupted to try (and also fail) to put us out of our cringe misery. Flair's delivery on the mic was just rough, and Riply begged Flair to pick her for WrestleMania so she could beat some respect into her. This was an ultra-clunky segment overall, and, as I said, I felt like it may have been altered on the fly.

I get the tease of Ripley vs. Flair, and it would be amazing again, but Tiffany Stratton vs. Flair is the move. Iyo Sky also continued to tease the Ripley match backstage before they were attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez — because of course. Those are the big title matches to make.

A tale of two qualifiers

Morgan's attack on Sky was a precursor to their Elimination Chamber qualifier match. It was a good time, as expected. What was also expected was Ripley attempting to help Sky win after the backstage altercation.

That didn't happen, though.

Haven't seen a match finish that brilliant since that one tables match @CodyRhodes had years ago! 😆#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/8Qshli5ls6 — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

Ripley did attempt to help Sky, who'd been prevented from finding the pin multiple times by Rodriguez. Unfortunately for Sky, the champion hit Morgan in the process, giving Sky the DQ loss.

This is interesting because there has to be some way to get to Ripley vs. Sky. It's good not to pinpoint it, and the Morgan-Rodriguez duo has gotten played out (like all of The Judgment Day). Otherwise, all these bits of investment toward a Ripley vs. Sky match will have been wasted. I'm holding onto hope, but it's slipping further and further away after a lot of these recent booking decisions.

How the Raw on Netflix debut should have ended

CM Punk and Zayn held the main event spot on this "WWE Raw." This match was everything Seth Rollins vs. Punk should have been and more.

Speaking of Mr. Rollins, the former "Architect" set the table for Monday's headliner by brilliantly hyping up Zayn. Rollins reminded Zayn of his accomplishments and their mutual hatred of Punk. When Rollins left, he hilariously tried to fight Punk on the ramp as they were separated by referees.

Punk is slowly starting to really turn and play the anti-hero role incredibly. We know how great he can be as a heel, and as the match went on, Zayn had more of the crowd behind him.

This match was virtually perfect outside of some early literal slappy spots. Zayn countering Punk's bulldog into a Blue Thunder Bomb was awesome. Punk working Zayn's arm to an eventual Anaconda Vice was a pleasant surprise. And that was where things got suspicious.

As great as the match was, it was plagued with the worst of the stream glitches. When Punk had his submission locked in the center of the ring, there was an odd moment where a cameraman was seen in the background walking his way up the steps onto the ring apron. Then the point of view came from that cameraman's camera. I can't say I've ever seen that before. Sure, during a promo segment or something like that when the cameraman gets a close-up in the ring. But during a match? It was very weird — and it felt like possible interference was inbound.

Ultimately, Punk won clean by avoiding Helluva Kicks, which he countered into a GTS for the 1-2-3. He'll enter the Elimination Chamber match alongside John Cena and four others. Then the glitching stopped entirely when Kevin Owens attacked and delivered a piledriver to Zayn. I fully expect Owens' reasoning to be because Zayn didn't help him beat Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. Considering how brutally Owens lost on Saturday, I'm also surprised we're seeing him back this soon.

👍 MONDAY NIGHT MONEY 👍

1. American Made approached The War Raiders backstage. That looks like it could be the next tag title program. That works for me.

2. In that same breath, Chad Gable let his squad know he'll be going away to conquer the "dark arts" of Lucha Libre. This guy is amazing.

3. AJ Styles is officially back on "WWE Raw." Styles, like Kenny Omega, will always get a thumbs up from me.

4. Zayn congratulated Uso backstage despite getting eliminated by him in the Rumble match ... leading Karrion Kross to continue planting seeds in Zayn's mind about everyone getting their big moments over him. I can't imagine this going anywhere prominent for Kross, but I like it for Zayn.

🤨 NO MAN'S LAND 🤨

Penta beat Ludwig Kaiser in the usual Penta thriller. The dude's entrance keeps getting cooler each week, and he has so much expression in-ring. The conflict with this, however is that I've lost faith in a Kaiser push that looked possible in late 2024.

Pete Dunne came out after the match, allowing a Kaiser attack on Penta. It seems like a slight tease for Dunne and Kaiser to team up after seeing them together backstage last week. While that would certainly be good, I want to see them flourish alone. By that same token, this show could use more quality tag teams.

👎 RAW DEAL 👎

1. According to the commentary team, JD McDonagh broke his ribs and punctured a lung after that absurd moonsault last week. Those sound like kayfabe injuries, considering he hit his neck and head. Ouch nonetheless, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

2. Logan Paul interrupted mid-match for New Day vs. LWO, distracting the certified veteran and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Yeah. That makes sense.

👑 Uncrowned Gem of the Night 👑

To segue to some positivity from New Day vs. LWO mention, they actually had a great match and New Day — with their new entrance — finally won again. The fact that it came from a Paul assist bolsters their heel status so largely despite being a minimal sprinkle to the match. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are doing this so, so right.

Mysterio faces Paul next week for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. You can't go wrong with either of those guys involved in that one — but it will obviously be Paul.

👑 This "WWE Raw" was very annoying, and was saved by its main event like the "SmackDown" with Stratton vs. Bayley. Crown score: 5.5/10 👑