WWE Raw Oct 12, 2020 Results And Highlights: Lana Wins Battle Royal Match, to Face Asuka For Women’s Championship Title; ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Unite (View Pics)

WWE Raw Oct 12, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We witness the final night of WWE Draft 2020. We also witnessed inter-brand number Battle Royal for Raw Women's Championship to determine no 1 contender for challenging Asuka for a title match in the upcoming episode of the Red Brand. Lana won the Women Battle Royal and will face Asuka for the title match. The fieriest sight of the night was the union of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss where they frightened up Andrade and Zelina Vega. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw Oct 12, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw Oct 5, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler Defeat Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits in 6-Man Tag Team Match; Seth Rollins Assaults Buddy Murphy.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 Results and Highlights: The New Day Defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro to Become Tag Team Champions; The Fiend Crushes Kevin Owens by Mandible Claws (View Pics)

Before Lana won the Battle Royal match she was into a tag team match against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Lana after losing that match was insulted by her BFF Natalya as Queen of Hart blamed her for the defeat. Later in the night when Natalya and Lacey Evans were the final two wrestlers left in the ring for winning the Battle Royal match, we saw Queen of Hart eliminating Evans over the top rope. All of a sudden, Lana who wasn't eliminated came in the ring and eliminated Natalya to become the no 1 contender to face Asuka for Women's Championship next week on Raw. WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 Results and Highlights: The New Day Defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro to Become Tag Team Champions; The Fiend Crushes Kevin Owens by Mandible Claws

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre also had a face-off when the show kicked off, where the Viper recalled how he pinned the WWE Champion last week on Raw. We also saw Seth Rollins addressed the audience in his Raw farewell as he moves to SmackDown. However, he lost the triple threat match which featured AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy and the match was won by the Phenomenal One. The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss chose Andrade and Zelina Vega to create a statement on Raw. Both united and gave their male and female counterpart Sister Abigail. Before that Angel Garza defeated Andrade. WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 Results and Highlights: The New Day Defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro to Become Tag Team Champions; The Fiend Crushes Kevin Owens by Mandible Claws.

Also Read | WWE Raw Oct 5, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler Defeat Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits in 6-Man Tag Team Match; Seth Rollins Assaults Buddy Murphy (View Pics)

Alexa Bliss & The Fiend Unite





The Riot Squad at SmackDown





Lana Wins Women's Battle Royal





WWE Draft 2020 Night 2





WWE Draft 2020 Night 2





Elias is Back on Raw





WWE Draft 2020 Night 2





Never-Ending Rivalry Between McIntyre & Orton





We also witnessed Kevin Owens defeat Aleister Black in a no-disqualification match. Fans will eagerly wait for the upcoming episode of Raw where Asuka will defend her Raw Women's title against Lana.