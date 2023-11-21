WWE’s Randy Orton Set To Return at Survivor Series: WarGames After Career-Threatening Injury

After more than a year out of in-ring action, the Viper will soon return to stalk more prey.

Cody Rhodes revealed Monday night on Raw that his mystery partner is someone he has a “legacy” with and is a “viper”, confirming that Randy Orton will participate in the pay-per-view event Survivor Series: WarGames (streaming live this Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8/7c on Peacock).

More from TVLine

Orton will join Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and “Señor Money in the Bank” Damian Priest) in the men’s WarGames match.

Orton last wrestled on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown, teaming up with Matt Riddle (as RK-Bro) against the Usos to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. RK-Bro lost the match after interference from Roman Reigns, and it was later reported that Orton would be out for the rest of 2022 with a serious back injury. He underwent back fusion surgery, which has kept him out of action since then.

Riddle was released by WWE in September.

Earlier this year, Orton’s father, legendary wrestler “Cowboy” Bob Orton, revealed that doctors advised against his in-ring return.

Story continues

He’s training,” Bob told Sportskeeda Wrestling in May. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if he feels like going back or when it feels like he’s ready to go back. I think he might. Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of. I don’t think he needs to, and I think the doctors have told him not to, but Randy’s going to do what Randy’s going to do.”

Orton was spotted at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. in September, fueling speculation that he was training for a comeback.

The Viper is a 10-time former WWE Champion. His additional accolades include the World Heavyweight Championship (4x), Intercontinental Championship (1x), United States Championship (1 x), World Tag Team championship (1x with Edge), Raw Tag Team Championship (2x with Matt Riddle), SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1x with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper), winning Money in the Bank in 2013, and winning the Royal Rumble in 2009 and 2017.

How do you feel about Randy Orton’s imminent return? Let us know your thoughts below!

Best of TVLine