WWE Payback – match card, date, start time and how to watch

After SummerSlam comes the Payback, as WWE presents their latest pay per view event on Saturday (September 2).

WWE has brought the Payback name back for the first time since 2020 and the event will see Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown collide at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Payback will see Becky Lynch take on Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match, as their months long feud comes to a violent conclusion. The WWE Women's Championship will also be on the line as Rhea Ripley defends against Raquel Rodriguez.

While the card is lacking a match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended as Seth Rollins takes on Shinsuke Nakamura.



Aside from the announced matches, Payback will also feature an extra special edition of 'The Grayson Waller Effect,' as Waller welcomes Cody Rhodes as his guest.

WWE Payback: What's the full match card for Payback?

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - World Heavyweight Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus - Steel Cage Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Women's World Title Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Steel City Street Fight

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory - United States Title Match

LA Knight vs. The Miz

WWE Payback start time: What date and start time is Payback in the UK?



For UK fans, Payback takes place at 1am on Sunday, September 3, with the Kickoff beginning an hour before.

What's the date and start time for Payback in the US?

For US fans, Payback takes place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on Saturday, September 2, with the Kickoff beginning an hour before.

How do I watch WWE Payback?

In the US, Payback is available on streaming service Peacock. In the UK, Peacock will air on the WWE Network.

Catch up on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

