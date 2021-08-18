WWE NXT Results: Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross Face Off; Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis Tag Together

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe on Tuesday night had a few big moments as MSK put their Tag belts on the line against Imperium. Carmelo Hayes and Duke Hudson clashed in the NXT Breakout Tournament semi-finals, to see who faces Odyssey Jones in the Breakout Tournament finals.

Meanwhile, the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match was pulled from tonight’s show. Roderick Strong was originally set to fight with Kushida, but it was earlier revealed that the NXT cruiserweight champion was not medically cleared to compete. However, Roderick issued an open challenge to anyone for the night and Ilja Dragunov was the one who answered the call. In another blockbuster encounter, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis tagged together for the first time against Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone.

In another highlight, Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross, who were kept apart for weeks, came face-to-face days before their TakeOver 36 NXT title clash. While Kross responded to his No. 1 contender’s challenge, the big man still struck, which sent Kross reeling. Wrestlers and security had to be called in to separate them, but they kept fighting, running straight through the barricade.

Here we take a look at the results and highlights from Tuesday night’s action from WWE NXT:

Roderick Strong vs Ilja Dragunov: After William Regal earlier announced that Kushida was not cleared to compete, Malcolm Bivens demanded a match for Roderick Strong and Ilja Dragunov stepped up for the challenge. Strong dominated as the match began, but Dragunov wore him down eventually. In the end, he caught Strong on a rope rebound and hit the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

Cameron Grimes vs Josh Briggs: Grimes dominated right from the start and couldn’t be stopped even after LA Knight’s intrusion. He recovered early to hit a flying crossbody power slam, followed by a Cave In for an extremely quick win over Briggs.

Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell vs Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea: Franky Monet’s intrusion led to her being thrown out by the referee. Meanwhile, Jessi Kamea started wearing down Indi Hartwell. Robert Stone missed a plancha outside, Kamea got in Lumis’ face and slapped him. This got Hartwell furious and she savagely attacked Kamea outside. She then locked her with the Silence in the ring, forcing a submission. While Lumis did the same to Stone outside. However, the highlight was a post-match proposal, as Hartwell popped the question to Dexter and he nodded in a yes!

NXT Breakout Tournament semi-finals – Duke Hudson vs Carmelo Hayes: Hudson made good use of his form and strength to his advantage early on. In response, Hayes had enough of it and hit a scissor kick followed by a jumping DDT onto the apron, before taking the victory with a diving leg drop.

NXT Tag Team Championships – MSK ((C) (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) vs Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel): MSK won the duel by pinfall with a spine buster-blockbuster combination on Aichner to retain the NXT Tag Team title. There was a distraction from WALTER to help set up a finisher from Imperium, but Ilja Dragunov took him out.

