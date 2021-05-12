WWE NXT Results: Kushida Beats Santos Escobar, Raquel Gonzalez Defends Title

WWE NXT set a massive card for Tuesday as Raquel Gonzalez defended the Women’s title against Mercedes Martinez and Kushida and old foe Santos Escobar battled it out in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship belt. While Kyle O’Reilly got in the face of Oney Lorcan, Karrion Kross tangled with Austin Theory and MSK took on Breezango in non-title action among others.

Here’s a look at results from Tuesday episode:

Karrion Kross vs Austin Theory

After a lot of persuasion from Gargano, Theory got in the ring, landed a few strikes and followed it with a dropkick on Kross. However, once Kross had his hands on his opponent the match was quickly over. None of Theory’s moves worked as the NXT Champion countered them all and almost decapitated Theory with a lariat. In the end, Korss locked Theory in the Kross jacket for the victory.

Winner: Karrion Kross by referee stoppage

MSK vs Breezango

Tyler Breeze and Wes Lee had some fun going back and forth athletically. However, Fandango attempted to slow the action for the veterans’ benefit, but Nash Carter didn’t let Lee stay on the mat long. Meanwhile, Prince Pretty leveled MSK with a pair of superkicks. Carter responded with a moonsault outside to Breezango. Breeze tagged in but was stunned with a kick to the gut by MSK who hit End Transmission for the win.

Winner: MSK via pinfall

Pete Dunne vs Leon Ruff

Ruff came out firing and started brutalizing the young performer, while attacking his fingers. Finally, he locked him in a modified triangle choke and a series of elbows to the back of the head forced the referee to call for the bell.

Winner: Pete Dunne via referee stoppage

Mercedes Martinez vs Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Right after the bell rang, Martinez clotheslined Gonzalez to the outside and rolled across the apron to knock her down. She then charged her into a plexiglass wall and the champion hit Martinez with a powerbomb sending her to the floor. However, Martinez held firm, evaded the single-arm powerbomb then hit a fisherman buster for a near-fall. Followed it with low knees, but when she went for the running finish, she was hit by a big boot and the single-arm powerbomb for the victory.

Story continues

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez via pinfall

Kyle O’Reilly vs Oney Lorcan

Kyle O’Reilly tried to match the physicality of Oney Lorcan early. But Pete Dunne’s distraction worked on O’Reilly long enough for Lorcan to take advantage. The duo traded a series of kicks, knees and traded blows, leading to a sick brainbuster by O’Reilly in the end. He followed it with the King Kong Knee Drop, giving him a great win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly via pinfall

Kushida (c) vs Santos Escobar in a two-out-of-three falls match

Kushida ended one of the most dominant runs by an NXT cruiserweight champion, even though Santos Escobar wore him out with physical strikes. He planted the champion with the Phantom Driver to take the first fall, but the overconfident challenger ran into the Hoverboard Lock and tapped out quickly. The action only intensified from there as Escobar caught Kushida with a suicide dive. Both got chances stealing the final fall, however, in the end the Japanese star took Escobar off the top rope with an airborne Hoverboard Lock and kept a firm grip until he landed a bridging suplex for three.

Winner: Kushida via pinfall (2-1)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here