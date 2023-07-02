WWE Money in the Bank 2023 results: Who won the briefcase?

WWE

After the success of Clash at the Castle last year, it was only a matter of time before the WWE would return to the UK.

Okay, so it's not Wembley Stadium, but in choosing Money in the Bank 2023 for the first proper English PPV in over 30 years, the WWE is making a serious statement.

MITB is one of the "Big Five", with its two ladder matches often setting in motion angles that will be centre-stage for months and months.

And that's before we even talk about a major defence of the new World Heavyweight Championship and the small matter of the full-scale Civil War going on in The Bloodline.

If you missed the event or you've just got back from The O2 and want to relive all the action, we've got you covered with the full show match results and all the video highlights.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs Finn Balor

WINNER: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins





WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WINNERS: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE





WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs Matt Riddle

WINNER: Gunther





The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) vs The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

WINNERS: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Zelina Vega vs Becky Lynch vs Zoey Stark vs Bayley vs Iyo Sky vs Trish Stratus [Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match]

WINNER: Iyo Sky

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

WINNER: Cody Rhodes





Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul [Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match]

WINNER: Damian Priest

WWE





